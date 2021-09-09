My Family Downhome

Our Native Land Called Homeland

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homeland is where naming home pulls emotions. There is no place like home. This book is about preserving homelands and race/ethnic relations in a global world viewed from an American Descendant of Slavery perspective. Finding hope depends on knowing universal truths grounded in facts. The truth will sustain humankind by teaching love, respect and do no harm. Homeland, My Place Called Downhome is the author’s assessment of homeland building and rules, human nature, and interactions, including in-group and out-group maintenance. Some readers may not accept her premises and conclusions. Some will feel that they disrupt what is believed, what they have based life decisions upon. However, these positions deserve inspection if we seek a world where love, respect and “do no harm to one another” may reign.

Adelaide Banks is a Black History and Race Relations Educator. She believes that focusing on these essential areas will enlighten understanding for applying corrective strategies to improve human relations. Ms. Banks is a former Sociology instructor pulling from training and scholarly perspectives to offer practical race relations instruction. She holds degrees in Sociology from Northern Michigan University and North Carolina State University. Ms. Banks shares a belief with Dr. Carter G. Woodson, founder of Black History Month. "Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history.”

Born in Granville County, NC, Ms. Banks identifies this rural county as Downhome. Her military offspring upraising, rural farm connections, adult residences in Detroit and Atlanta, then back to North Carolina pointed all roads in her varied careers and experiences to an understanding of God-inspired truths to light our paths toward love, respect and “doing no harm to one another”.

Visit the author's book page on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2UNrCPi to know more about her and her book.