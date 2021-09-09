CROWN WEALTH STRATEGIES FINANCIAL PROFESSIONALS ALL ACHIEVE NEW YORK LIFE COUNCIL STATUSES
CWS financial professionals achieved status as a member of New York Life’s 2021 Council, which recognizes outstanding achievements among New York Life's agentsEL PASO, TX, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, every financial professional at Crown Wealth Strategies achieved status as a member of New York Life’s 2021 Council, which recognizes outstanding achievements among New York Life’s sales force of more than 14,000 licensed agents. As a firm dedicated to serving others with comprehensive wealth strategies, Crown Wealth Strategies continues to grow as it reaches clients in multiple states.
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger, founder and principal advisor, was named a member of the elite Chairman’s Cabinet, a recognition reserved for the top fifty highest producing agents in New York Life’s sales force. Advisor Andrew Snyder achieved Chairman’s Council, placing him in the top three percent of New York Life’s sales force, while advisors Brian Metzger and Javier Zubiate were named members of Executive Council, placing them in the top 19 percent of the company’s sales force. Berthy Nora Aguirre-Corral also was named a member of New York Life’s Quality Council, recognizing her achievement in production this year.
Mrs. Metzger has been a New York Life agent since 2009 and is associated with New York Life’s El Paso General Office. She is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, Investor Advisor Representative, AEP®, and a member of the Financial Planning Association. She also has her Master of Science in Financial Services and was New York Life’s Council President (and top producer) in 2018.
“I’m incredibly proud of our team and all we’ve accomplished this year,” said Mrs. Metzger. “Everyone has worked so hard to help so many people, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us.”
Advisor Mr. Snyder has been an agent with New York Life since 2009. Mr. Snyder is associated with New York Life’s General Office in Montgomery, Alabama. Mr. Metzger has been a New York Life agent since 2008 and is associated with New York Life’s El Paso General Office, where he was named “Partner of the Year” annually from 2013 to 2016. Mr. Zubiate and Ms. Aguirre-Corral have been agents with New York Life since 2019 and 2016, respectively, and are also associated with New York Life’s El Paso General Office.
Lizzie Dipp Metzger, Brian Metzger, Andrew Snyder and Javier Zubiate are Financial Advisers offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. SMRU #1913237
