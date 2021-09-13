Submit Release
Atlantic Management Company, Inc. Advises on M&A Transaction for DMH Electrical Contractors

DMH Electrical Contractors is pleased to announce its acquisition by Qmerit.

Atlantic Management Company was extremely helpful in assisting us to assess acquisition offers and navigate the transaction process.”
— DMH Board of Directors
PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DMH Electrical Contractors (DMH) is pleased to announce that it was recently acquired by Qmerit. DMH had previously been 100% employee-owned through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Atlantic Management Company served as financial advisor to the ESOP's trustee.

DMH was founded by David Hinckley and Timothy O’Toole in 1991. The Company grew from two employees to more than sixty employee owners in 2021. DMH has earned a reputation over the years as a dependable and reliable source for all electrical needs, from repairs and upgrades to design build and lighting maintenance.

DMH was a highly sought after addition to the Qmerit family as part of its growth plan. Qmerit, based in Irvine, CA, focuses exclusively on installation and integration solutions for energy transition technologies, including electric vehicle charging stations, energy storage systems, solar integration, emergency power generation and microgrids.

Brady Finney, Managing Director at Atlantic Management Company noted, “We appreciate the opportunity to have worked with the DMH team and wish the employee owners the best as they take a leadership role in assisting the United States in a conversion to electric vehicles.”

About Atlantic Management Company
Founded in 1968, Atlantic Management Company, Inc. is a leading financial and transaction advisory firm that provides business valuation, ESOP and merger and acquisition services for privately owned middle market companies from its offices in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and New Orleans, LA.

