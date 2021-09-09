HIRE AND FIRE YOUR KIDS Joins National Fintech, Insurtech Accelerator

HIRE AND FIRE YOUR KIDS joins nationally recognized fintech and insurtech accelerator program, RevTech Labs for their Fall Cohort.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HIRE AND FIRE YOUR KIDS joins nationally recognized fintech and insurtech accelerator program, RevTech Labs for their Fall Cohort. They are joined by seven other startups from around the world.

The eight startups making up the class represent a range of solutions across both the financial and insurance industries. The RevTech Labs team connected with close to 4,000 companies from around the world, narrowing the numbers down to 61 through an internal screening process and selecting only eight final companies after hosting a Selection Week with program partners and sponsors.

For the fall, RevTech Labs is offering a hybrid program to provide both value and flexibility to startup Founders. “All our advisory board, task force meetings and curriculum sessions will continue to be hosted virtually through Zoom,” says Jasmine Boyce, RevTech Labs Program Manager. “We intend on facilitating an in-person roadshow to New York for Fintech Week and other in-person opportunities to engage our Founders. With the recent spike in COVID, we will continue to monitor the CDC guidelines in order to make the safest and most strategic decision for our upcoming cohort.”

Founder of Hire and Fire Your Kids, Jody Swain, is “so excited to be a part of RevTech Labs, Class 15 Cohort and look forward to growing our connections to help us scale the World’s First Gamified Parenting App!”

RevTech Labs, Class 15, Fintech + Insurtech

Cambio (Chicago, IL) - Cambio aims to help the 12 million underserved and credit invisible Americans who have no access to quality credit or a bank account.

Dandelion Networks (Toronto, ON) - Dandelion is building the protocol for a new transaction network model.

Freeman Capital (Charlotte, NC) - Freeman Capital is a modern investment company that offers easy to manage, low cost, online investment solutions for everyday people.

Hire and Fire your Kids (Toronto, ON) - Hire and Fire your Kids is a mobile and web-based application that helps parents reduce family friction and prepares their kids with household responsibilities, money management and life skills for a successful future.

Home Traq (St. Louis, MO) - HomeTraq is a three-sided marketplace between homebuyers, real estate buyers agents, and banks.

Solidblock (Jerusalem, Israel) - Solidblock is transforming property into tradeable financial product.

Tap2Pay (Bialystok, Poland) - Tap2Pay is the platform for accepting online payments in all channels: merchant's website, social media, messengers.

Truelytics (Austin, TX) - Truelytics is the first end-to-end data-driven system to help wealth management and insurance enterprises attract, grow, and retain advisory businesses while also reducing the costs related to transitions.

HIRE AND FIRE INC. is a technology start-up focusing on the development and distribution of it's first mobile app Hire and Fire your Kids. The HFK app was created to reduce family friction and help parents prepare their children and teens with household responsibilities, money management and life skills for a successful future.

Supported by research indicating that chores and empowering kids enables future success, Hire and Fire your Kids is a revolution in the digital age of parenting. The app was built to help parents be better parents and raise great, financially savvy kids in the digital age.

Founder, Jody Swain, is a Canadian mom of a blended family who was fed up with cleaning up after her kids and battling behaviors. She created a game of ‘hire and fire’ that leveraged her 20-year management experience and turned her idea into the World's 1st Gamified Parenting App. Jody continues to work with parents and kids to enhance the app as it grows.

As a completely new entrepreneur in tech, and in only two years since launching, she has secured the H.U.B Inc “Game Changer of the Year” entrepreneur award, was named "One to Watch" with Mompreneurs Canada (RevolutionHer), named Top 50 with Canada's Total Mom Pitch, had four offers on CBC’s Dragons’ Den, reached #1 in the Lifestyle section of the App Store, nominated for the 29th Annual RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards and most recently was selected to participate in the nationally recognized fintech and insurtech accelerator program, RevTech Labs for their Fall Cohort!

Hire and Fire your Kids - Gamified Parenting App