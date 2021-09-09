JJW Fine Arts Arrives in Sedona
EINPresswire.com/ -- JJW Fine Arts arrives in Sedona Arizona.
Private fine arts consultant johnjwillard has relocated from Southern California to Sedona,Arizona. JJW Fine Arts showcases top top tier contemporary, estate and museum quality works of art from around the world. JJW fine arts deals directly exclusively with an elite clientele since 2006.
"I am thrilled to bring the great world of fine art into a community I truly love! Sedona is a spectacular part of the world. In the years forth coming, I see jjw fine arts can be one of the largest art dealers in the Southwest Region," John J. Willard comments on the relocation.
All official events, exhibits, acquisitions, representations and press will be released on jjwfinearts.com
