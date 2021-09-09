Capital Equipment Assistance Program Funding Available for General Equipment and Phosphorus Removal Technology

September 7, 2021 / Montpelier VT - The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM) is releasing a new round of funding through the Capital Equipment Assistance Program (CEAP) for phosphorus removal equipment or technology and for general conservation equipment to be used on farms. The Capital Equipment Assistance Program (CEAP) is available for equipment that will aid in the reduction of surface runoff of agricultural wastes to State waters, improve water quality, reduce odors from manure application, separate phosphorus from manure, decrease greenhouse gas emissions, and reduce costs to farmers when they apply manure or implement a Nutrient Management Plan (NMP). Eligible applicants include custom applicators, nonprofit organizations, businesses, Vermont farms required to comply with the Required Agricultural Practices, groups of farms, and Phosphorus Separation Equipment Providers.

There are two separate funding pools available, each with a separate application process and deadline.

Phosphorus Removal: Applications Due October 1, 2021

Funding is available for well proven and effective phosphorus extraction equipment and/or technology and awards may range up to a maximum of $300,000.00. All proposals are required to provide at least 20% matching funds. Examples of eligible equipment include Dissolved Air Flotation or Centrifuge. Grant applications are due (or postmarked) by October 1, 2021. Notification of grant funding will occur by November 2021.

General Conservation Equipment: Applications Due November 1, 2021

Funding rates for general equipment will depend on the equipment type ranging between $10,000.00 and $60,000.00 but all selected applicants are required to provide at least 10% matching funds. Examples of eligible equipment include manure injectors and no till grain drills. General Equipment applications are due (or postmarked) by November 1, 2021. Notification of grant funding will occur by February 1, 2022 and Equipment Purchase will be required after the award notice and before June 1, 2022.

In discussing the benefits of manure injection, Tim Magnant of Bridgeman View Farm stated that “the last two years have been dry so I haven’t had to use any fertilizer on my corn... It also reduces the odor living next to the village, which I am sure they appreciate.” There are water quality benefits from manure injection and there are benefits for the labor needed to remove stones from fields if manure is incorporated with tillage. “Life is a lot easier, you don’t have to deal with the stones,” explained Tim.

For additional information and to apply visit agriculture.vermont.gov/ceap. All questions regarding this opportunity shall be submitted in writing via email to AGR.WaterQuality@Vermont.gov by 4:30 pm on September 15, 2021 and responses will be posted to the program website by 4:30 p.m. on September 22, 2021.

Image: No Till Corn Planter enhanced with precision planting and fertilizing technology to improve nutrient management at DeGraff Dairy in Richmond, VT.

Photo provided by DeGraff Dairy.