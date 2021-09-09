Economic Recovery Task Force Members Announced

DENVER, CO – Speaker Alec Garnett and Senate President Leroy Garcia appointed Representatives Alex Valdez and Mary Young, as well as Senators Robert Rodriguez and Dominick Moreno to the Economic Recovery and Relief Task Force. This task force will oversee a panel of economists appointed by bipartisan legislative leadership and the Governor, with the goal of identifying gaps in our economic recovery and ultimately helping to guide the allocation of nearly $700 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to sustain the state’s economic recovery and build back stronger.

“We have a once in a generation opportunity to make the transformational changes that will lead to a more just and inclusive economy in Colorado,” said Rep. Alex Valdez, D-Denver. “I’m honored to be appointed to this task force today, and look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to interpret the recommendations of our top economists and find ways to help our state build back stronger.”

“As we work toward building back a stronger, more inclusive Colorado, we must ensure that we’re uplifting every Coloradan, and not just a select few,” said Senator Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City. “Over the course of the pandemic, some families have gotten back on their feet, while others have not. With this task force, we can really make a difference in the lives of those most vulnerable and work toward an economic recovery that truly supports every Coloradan.”

“For my community and others like it around the state, the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated already deeply-rooted economic issues that had held them back for years,” said Rep. Mary Young, D-Greeley. “The Economic Recovery Task Force has been tasked with addressing these issues and creating a plan for how we can make sure our economy leaves no one behind. I’m eager to get our work started and look forward to crafting a plan that gives a leg up to working families across the state.”

“Our economy has experienced multiple twists and turns over the last year, and it’s up to us to work together to ensure an equitable economic recovery for all,” said Senator Robert Rodriguez, D-Denver. “I’m pleased to be appointed to this critically important task force, and am eager to collaborate with fellow members to determine the best approach for supporting working families across our state as we continue on our path toward the Colorado Comeback.”

During the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers worked collaboratively with Governor Polis to develop and advance the Colorado Comeback Roadmap to Building Back Stronger, which envisions investing nearly $3.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act funds for new stimulus and relief that will sustain our recovery and help Colorado build back stronger. As the course of the pandemic and the economy continue to develop, the Economic Recovery Task Force and subpanel will take the next few months to evaluate the state’s economic recovery.

The task force will be comprised of legislators and representatives from the Department of Economic Development and International Trade as well as the Office of State Planning and Budgeting and will be supported by its own subpanel of economists. The subpanel will make recommendations to the task force on policies that use the funds to provide a stimulative effect to the state's economy, necessary relief for Coloradans or that address emerging economic disparities resulting from the pandemic.

The subpanel will analyze and synthesize data on the current state of the economy, identifying ongoing challenges with the state’s recovery, finding opportunities for larger growth in specific sectors or industries, and outlining the underlying issues that are contributing to the overall economic gaps that are inhibiting recovery and growth. The subpanel will produce a report providing broad policy recommendations for the task force to vote on and submit to the General Assembly and the Governor as potential solutions to addressing issues identified within the report. The report shall note if there are differences of opinion amongst subpanel members, and address those differences.

Legislative leaders will make appointments to the subpanel by September 15. Following a number of public meetings throughout the fall, the task force will finalize recommendations no later than December 17, 2021, and the report on the recommendations of the task force will be submitted to the General Assembly and the Governor no later than January 13, 2022.