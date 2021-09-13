Oggi Giving Consumers New Ways to Serve, Sip, and Connect
The Increasingly Popular Beer Tower is an Ideal Holiday Gift and Entertaining Solution
A beer tower is a great statement piece that is both practical and fun but also sets the tone for a gathering with friends and family.”UNITED STATES, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During 2021, Oggi’s Beer Tower has been growing in popularity amongst consumers and is becoming one of the most popular products from their extensive Barware collection. Paul Williamson, Vice President, explained that the product has been improved continually thanks to consumer feedback since it was originally introduced in 2014 to much fanfare from media networks such as NBC. The 3-quart Beer Tower can hold up to 6 pints of beer. The high-quality, durable clear plastic tower features a removable ice tube in the center to keep contents cold. One-handed serving is no problem with the EZ-Pour spigot. The space-saving 3.5” base takes up minimal space and is made of sturdy stainless steel to prevent tipping. The Beer Tower is available on Oggi’s Amazon brand store.
Oggi created a fun product that will spark conversation but also one that is practical and will add value to their lives. The addition of the chiller tube allows drinks to remain cold for an extended period eliminating the need for an ice bucket. Using the tower to serve beer also eliminates the need to spend time cleaning up cans after a night of entertaining. When asked about the popularity of the tower, President, Will Symonds, explains, “After a difficult year, people are ready to gather and have fun again and entertaining at home is seen as safer, more affordable, and an opportunity to share your home with loved ones. A beer tower is a great statement piece that is both practical and fun but also sets the tone for a gathering with friends and family. The more people share fun experiences featuring their Oggi Beer Tower, the more people want to replicate that experience and that is why we are seeing such growth with this product.” Another benefit of this product is its versatility. It is not limited to beer; it can also be used to serve other beverages like sangria and margaritas or non-alcoholic options like water and punch. Oggi continues to create innovative products that encourage consumers to gather and connect.
The Beer Tower is a fun and convenient way to serve a large batch of drinks to a crowd at home or a restaurant. Regarding the creation of the product, Symonds states,” Oggi worked closely with its’ factory team to make this dispenser to the highest of standards. Our factory team has extensive experience making beverage dispensers for commercial use so consumers can be sure of the highest quality in the manufacturing of this beer tower. The product is also suitable for use in a commercial setting.” Oggi designed this unique product without compromising on either functionality or style.
About Oggi Corporation: Oggi is an Italian word meaning today. The passion behind Oggi comes from helping consumers live for today, affordably. Founded in 1994, Oggi is a family company based in Anaheim, California. Oggi is constantly tuned in to the latest trends and innovations in the industry and strives to enhance the lives of consumers by offering quality, contemporary home products today at affordable prices. Oggi's portfolio is made up of 8 product collections which include Barware, Bar cart, Fresh, Neat, Prep, Refresh, Brew, Serve and Sink.
