RareCyte announces new rare cell detection kit for non-epithelial cancers
SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RareCyte announces a new rare cell detection kit, The Cell Discovery Kit, which enables custom panel development in your lab for the detection of circulating tumor cells (CTCs) that do not express epithelial markers, such as sarcomas and melanoma, as well as other non-tumor rare cell populations. Together with the AccuCyte® Sample Preparation System, the Cell Discovery Kit provides sensitive and specific rare cell identification. “Up to now, our RarePlex® assays have been focused on the robust and sensitive detection of epithelial CTCs; requiring the cells of interest to express either cytokeratin (CK) or the Epithelial Cell Adhesion Molecule (EpCAM). With the release of this new Cell Discovery kit, we are now expanding the capabilities of the RareCyte platform to look at novel rare cell populations in blood samples while utilizing the backbone of our proven RarePlex kits,” explained Joshua Nordberg, VP Product and Applications at RareCyte, Inc. The flexibility of the Cell Discovery Kit offers new rare cell detection strategies for the investigation of novel rare cells using your own unique biomarker targets. Utilization of the Cell Discovery Kit enables your lab, or in conjunction with RareCyte’s in-house laboratory services, to discover non-epithelial CTCs, investigate CTCs in patient-derived xenograft (PDX) mouse models, and discover non-tumor related rare cells. The Cell Discovery Kit is now available for purchase and through our services laboratory; more information on the kit and the RareCyte platform is available at https://rarecyte.com/rareplex-discovery/.
About RareCyte, Inc.
RareCyte offers Precision Biology™ solutions focused on multiplexed analysis of cells and tissue with applications in life science research and clinical diagnostics. The company has deep experience in developing advanced precision systems and consumables used in cutting-edge labs worldwide. Our customers perform innovative research, bring new therapeutic and diagnostic assays to market, and perform a wide range of single cell applications in oncology and disease research.
For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.
Media Contact: media@rarecyte.com
