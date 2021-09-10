Biostimulants Market To Reach $7.54 billion by 2027 | Global Market Size, Trends, Companies Analysis By Stratistics MRC
Southeast Asian countries has witnessed effective transformation in Biostimulants Market due to technological advancements.”INDIA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biostimulants market is accounted for $2.60 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $7.54 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. Strong market demand for high-value crops across the globe, increasing need to support crop growth due to abiotic stress, arising from changing climatic conditions and easier availability of seaweeds as raw materials are the major factors driving the market growth. However, commercialization of low-quality biostimulant products is restraining the market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Biostimulants Market include Valagro SpA, Syngenta, Novozymes, Koppert B.V., Italpollina SpA, Isagro, Biostadt India Ltd., Biolchim SpA., Bayer, BASF SE, Agrinos AS and Adama LTD.
Crop Types Covered:
• Cereals & Grains
• Commercial Crops
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Oilseeds & Pulses
• Row Crops
• Turf & Ornamentals
• Other Crop Types
Active Ingredients Covered:
• Acid Based
• Extract Based
• Biorationals
• Chitin & Chitosan
• Microbial Amendments
• Organic Acids
• Other Active Ingredients
Sources Covered:
• Microbial
• Non-Microbial
Chemical Origins Covered:
• Biosynthetic
• Natural
Forms Covered:
• Dry
• Liquid
Applications Covered:
• Foliar Treatment
• Soil Treatment
• Seed Treatment
End Users Covered:
• Farmers
• Research Organizations
Distribution Channels Covered:
• Direct
• Indirect
