UDAF Celebrates Agency’s Centennial at Interactive Utah State Fair Exhibit

In celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Utah Department of  Agriculture and Food (UDAF), UDAF will be hosting an interactive butter making exhibit at the  Utah State Fair. Through this exhibit, the Department will invite fair visitors to learn more about  the farm-to-fork process and UDAF’s role in the food production process.  

“Events like this are a great opportunity to connect families and children and to learn more about what it takes for food to make its way from the farm to your dinner table. We hope that you’ll join us in celebrating this milestone and learning more about the Department’s role in the everyday lives of all Utahns.” Says UDAF Commissioner Craig Buttars.“  

The Department recognizes the important role of agriculture in the state’s heritage as well as its importance in the state’s future; educational events like this help UDAF fulfill its mission as a state agency to promote the healthy grown of Utah agriculture.  

The Utah State Fair will be held September 9-19 at the Utah State Fairpark.  A map of the Utah State Fairpark can be found here and fair hours can be found here. The UDAF exhibit will be located next to the Wildlife Building on the south side of the park.

