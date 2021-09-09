A5 is now a Salesforce Summit Partner
It’s been a journey. Nothing could have been possible without our Employees at every level and all levels (past and present), our Customers, and Strategic partner Salesforce”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A5, a Salesforce Ventures Portfolio Company, and leader in the Campaign to Cash space for Hi-tech, Manufacturing, Financial, and Healthcare and Life Sciences companies announced its achievement of the prestigious Summit Partner status (formerly known as Platinum status) within the Salesforce partner program. This elevates A5 into the top-level of SI partners in the Salesforce ecosystem.
— Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5
Salesforce ranks each partner based on four major criteria- Customer Success, Innovation, Growth, and Leadership in Equality and Sustainable Development. A5 qualified in all these categories showcasing exceptional customer success by implementing numerous projects on diverse clouds and industries, with multiple Salesforce navigator specializations, and received five-star customer CSATs. A5 also credentialed its staff to enhance its practice growth to lead in innovation, and met the co-sell criteria with salesforce, and led with equality and sustainable development.
A5 officially started as a salesforce partner in 2018, August, acquired Ramsey Solutions in September 2018, and became a Silver Partner followed by a Gold partner by December 2018. In 2019 the company added Cloudware Connections under its acquisition banner. In March 2020, it became a Salesforce Ventures Portfolio Company and in 2021 it achieved the pinnacle of partner classification in the Salesforce ecosystem by reaching the summit or platinum partner status.
“It’s been a journey. Nothing could have been possible without our Employees at every level and all levels (past and present), our Customers, and Strategic partner Salesforce,” explains Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO, A5. “A big shout out to our key mentors and advisors at Salesforce without whom we would not be who we are and where we are.”
Along with being the Salesforce Summit Consulting Partner A5 also achieved master navigator status for Customer360 and Sales Cloud and enhanced their specializations from Level 1 to Level 2 for multiple other products and industry specializations.
For more details check the Salesforce AppExchange listing of A5 expertise and reviews.
Debarati Mukherjee
A5
dmukherjee@a5corp.com