The Accent Coach Describes the Difference Between a Speech Therapist and a Speech Coach
When an individual is looking to perfect their speech, they’ll likely Google “speech coach” or “speech therapist” — depending on what they need.
Find your reason for it and then determine which is right for you.”VERO, FL, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When an individual is looking to perfect their speech, they’ll likely Google “speech coach” or “speech therapist” — depending on what they need. In fact, these two careers are very different from one another, while also in the same realm of practice.
— Claudette Roche
The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, states, “A speech therapist is very much a specialized profession with a very academic and clinical background. For example, they deal with speech delays, disorders, impairments, and other similar scenarios. This is different from a speech coach. A speech coach is there to help you feel more confident, reduce an accent or try a new one on for size, and even help you prepare for any big presentations or speeches in the workplace.”
Technically, a speech coach does not cater to individuals with speech disorders. Rather, a speech coach offers an option for professionals to practice with an expert. “I have clients come to me who want to reduce their accent for more opportunity and better communication at work. I also have clients who come to me and just want to feel more confident to speak up in their daily life,” Roche elaborates.
However, they are both experts in their own right. “I would say we are in similar fields, but also entirely different ends of the spectrum. There might be some crossover, yet our clientele is quite different. In fact, you often hear speech therapists refer to their clients as patients,” The Accent Coach adds.
For those looking for one or the other, Roche says, “Find your reason for it and then determine which is right for you. Generally, a doctor will refer a person to a speech therapist. Meanwhile, for a speech coach, a person will individually seek that coach out.”
Claudette Roche
The Accent Coach
+1 (818) 434-7761
email us here