Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former institution-affiliated party of BNP Paribas

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent prohibition and civil money penalty against Bhushan Bhangale Former institution-affiliated party of BNP Paribas, New York, New York Receipt of improper payments in connection with third-party services provided to institution

