Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former institution-affiliated party of BNP Paribas
September 09, 2021
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition and civil money penalty against Bhushan Bhangale Former institution-affiliated party of BNP Paribas, New York, New York Receipt of improper payments in connection with third-party services provided to institution
