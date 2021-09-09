New opinion: Sept. 9

The Supreme Court has issued a new opinion.
Interest of K.B. 2021 ND 163 Docket No.: 20210109 Filing Date: 9/9/2021 Case Type: TERMINATION/PARENTAL RIGHTS Author: Tufte, Jerod E.
Highlight: A juvenile court order removing two children from the care, custody, and control of their parents for nine months is affirmed.