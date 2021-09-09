Concierge Auctions Recognized by the National Auctioneers Association and USA Today With 16 Marketing Awards

1055 Stage Road, Aspen, CO 322 E Bleeker Street, Aspen, CO One Thousand Museum, Residence 3601, Miami, Florida 75-5710 Mamalahoa Highway, Big Island, Hawaii

Concierge Auctions sweeps NAA and USA Today marketing awards, including 2 "Best in Show" awards and an honorable mention for "Campaign of the Year."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest auction firm for luxury real estate, is pleased to announce the honor of earning 16 awards in the 2021 National Auctioneers Association and USA Today Marketing Competition, including two "Best in Show" Awards for film and email and website communications. The firm, which has closed nearly $3 billion in sales since 2008, also took home eight platinum and six gold awards, in addition to an honorable mention for “Campaign of the Year” for their marketing campaign of the world-recording breaking sale of 67 Beverly Park in Beverly Hills, California, the highest price achieved for a single-family home at auction.

The NAA Auction Marketing Competition, held annually, allows NAA Auction Professionals the opportunity to showcase their innovative creations over the past year while vying for top awards for their marketing and advertising materials.

Each entry was judged based on standards of excellence in the entry’s respective category. Winning entries were awarded one of three categories: platinum, gold, or honorable mention.

Concierge Auctions' awards include:

Best in Show

1. Print & Digital: Email & Website Communications — Weekly Success Email

2. Print & Digital: Film — Greenwich, Connecticut

Platinum Awards

1. Photography — 75-5710 Mamalahoa Highway, Big Island, Hawaii

2. Photography — Dar Nour, Marrakech, Morocco

3. Print & Digital: Brochures & Catalogues — Monthly Catalogue, Issue 27

4. Print & Digital: Postcards — Just Sold Direct Mail

5. Print & Digital: Email & Website Communications — Monthly Catalogue Email

6. Print & Digital: Email & Website Communications — Weekly Auction Alert Email

7. Print & Digital: Film — 1055 Stage Road, Aspen, Colorado

8. Print & Digital: Film — 31654 Broad Beach, Malibu, California

Gold Awards

1. Photography — One Thousand Museum, Residence 3601, Miami, Florida

2. Photography — 322 East Bleeker Street, Aspen, Colorado

3. Print & Digital: Brochures & Catalogues — 2020 Case Studies & Client Testimonials Book

4. Print & Digital: Brochures & Catalogues — Timing is Everything Brochure

5. Print & Digital: Newspaper/Magazine Print Advertising — The Wall Street Journal Print Advertisement, National Run 05.08.20

6. Print & Digital: Newspaper/Magazine Print Advertising — The Wall Street Journal Print Advertisement, National Run 06.19.20

Honorable Mention

1. Campaign of the Year — 67 Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, California

"Our marketing team consists of incredibly skilled employees who not only raise the bar but also consistently set industry standards with their positioning of the world's finest properties. Our cutting-edge technologies, combined with our marketing team’s world-class print and digital collateral, help our buyers feel connections and fall in love with the properties we auction,” said Concierge Auctions CEO Laura Brady. “This recognition is an honor, and one our entire team shares together.”

If you or someone you know is interested in buying or selling a remarkable property through Concierge Auctions, call 212.202.2940 or visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers get incredible deals. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states and 30 countries/territories. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About the National Auctioneers Association

Founded in 1949, NAA is the world’s largest professional association dedicated to auction professionals. Headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, the NAA represents the interests of thousands of auction professionals in the U.S., Canada and across the world. The NAA is a membership-based organization and represents a range of auction professionals who service a variety of industries. The association is dedicated to providing its members with educational programming and resources to help them advance themselves and, in turn, the industry. Members of the NAA abide by a strict Code of Ethics and are connected with an extensive network of auction professionals. To learn more about the auction method of marketing or find an auction or auctioneer, please visit auctioneers.org.