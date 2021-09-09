Globitel is Awarded a Contract with Telesur in Suriname to Supply USSD Gateway
Globitel announced today that it was awarded a contract to supply USSD Gateway for Telesur, a telecom operator in Suriname.
This accomplishment was two-fold; a gateway into the Latin American market, and a new stellar partnership. Pushing us further to aspire to become the go-to partner for a growing and evolving region.”AMMAN, JORDAN, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globitel, a leading telecom and contact center solution provider, announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2021, it was awarded a contract to supply USSD Gateway for Telesur, a telecom operator in Suriname, along with a channel partner, KocharTech.
— Fadi Qutaishat
“We’re excited to announce Globitel has set foot in the Latin American market at Telesur in Suriname. Which is a leading company that aims to serve approximately 500,000 subscribers with USSD Gateway solution. Hand-in-hand with KocharTech, we won the tender to offer our VAS solution for the country,” said Fadi Qutaishat, VP of Globitel.
Qutaishat continues, “This accomplishment was two-fold; a gateway into the Latin American market, and a new stellar partnership. Pushing us further to aspire to become a reliable and go-to partner for a growing and evolving region.”
The contract was awarded to Globitel, who offer solutions around the world to mobile network operators, government institutions, and enterprises, catering to +500 million subscribers across 30 countries with Zain, STC, Ooredoo, Etisalat, Orange, Mobily, Batelco, MTN and more as part of the company’s clientele.
About Telesur
The Telecommunications Company Suriname (Telesur) is a telecommunications service provider for Suriname in Latin America. In 2008, Telesur expanded its operations to the Netherlands. TeleG is the mobile telecommunication service of the Telecommunications Company Suriname, Telesur. It was released in 2002 to provide in Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) technology. On November 15, 2013, TeleG released their 4G network for a nationwide distribution.
About KocharTech
KocharTech specializes in digitally transforming business processes by designing disruptive solutions using AI and Machine Learning technologies. Started in 2003, KocharTech has been powering some of the Fortune 500 companies, MNCs as well as Unicorn Start-ups across Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East. The company’s solutions are innovative, scalable and are built to fit the needs of each business.
About Globitel
Established in 1996, Globitel has maintained a commitment to technology innovation by providing advanced software solutions and high-quality products for customers in various industry verticals, including telecom service providers, financial service providers, contact centers, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare providers. Globitel has offices in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iraq, and is set to expand to Pakistan and Egypt.
