“Big Mac® for Mac” Announced by the Mac Parkman Foundation for Adolescent Concussive Trauma
Event to honor the one-year anniversary of the passing of Mac Parkman and to raise awareness of the connection between brain damage and youth contact sports.
On September 24th, we want to do something to keep Mac alive, to remember the amazing boy he was, and of course to carry on his legacy...”ANNA MARIA , FLORIDA, USA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the 24th of September, the Mac Parkman Foundation will conduct a digital “Big Mac® for Mac” event to remember Mac and to raise awareness of the risks of brain damage and mental illness because of youth contact sports.
— Bruce Parkman
The event requests willing participants to eat a Big Mac® sandwich and to send a photo to the Foundation website or Facebook page to get recognition and the choice of a Mac Parkman Foundation bracelet sent for free or a foundation t-shirt at a discounted cost. The discount on the t-shirt is 10% and will be the limited edition event t-shirt.
“We were inspired for this event by his sister Alison who sent in a photo on our mismatched socks event showing her and all her friends eating Big Macs for Mac. We thought, why not!! Mac loved his Big Mac®’s, Quarter Pounders®, and Egg White Delights for sure and I so fondly remember our usual run to McDonald's en route to school to get our breakfast every morning.” said the Foundation President and Mac’s father Bruce Parkman. “On September 24th, we want to do something to keep Mac alive, to remember the amazing boy he was, and of course to carry on his legacy, which is to raise awareness of the connection between youth contact sports and brain damage that can result in mental illness.”
There is no cost for participation, and all information can be found on the Mac Parkman Foundation Facebook page.
If you have time, please read Mac’s story and honor one of the most loving, caring, unbelievably pure human beings we will ever meet in our lives.
https://concussionfoundation.org/personal-stories/legacy-stories/mac-parkman
About The Mac Parkman Foundation for Adolescent Concussive Trauma
The Mac Parkman Foundation focuses serve as a source of information, resources, and communications to the community of parents, coaches/athletic trainers, medical staff, and athletes that are affected by sports-related concussions and to raise awareness of the long-term implications of concussive and sub-concussive trauma to include Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy or CTE in our children. www.mpfact.com
Suzanne Lines
The Mac Parkman Foundation
+1 505.269.1535
Suzanne@mpfact.com
