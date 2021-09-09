Submit Release
GLUTEN-FREE BAKER TO LAUNCH CELIAC-CENTRIC DISCOUNT & DONATION PROGRAM TO SUPPORT TREATMENT & CURE

FOMO gluten-free cookie bites

FOMO Baking Co.'s soft chewy gluten (and other major allergen)-free cookie bites come in six fresh baked-to-order flavors. Made with highest quality clean ingreidents, they contain no preservatives or artificial ingredients.

FOMO Baking Co. To Offer Discount to Customers and Donation to Beyond Celiac in Connection with Celiac Awareness Day

Being gluten-free can be isolating because enjoying food is such a communal experience. So much is off limits and gluten-free food is often unappealing to others. Not so with FOMO's desserts!”
— Brittany Baker
RIDGEWOOD, NJ, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a nod to National Celiac Awareness Day on Sept. 13, FOMO Baking Co. will inaugurate its first annual Customer Discount & Celiac Donation (CDCD) Program on the sale of its fresh-baked gluten-free cookie bites; for one week, Sept. 13 through Sept. 19, a 10 percent discount will apply to each sale and another 10 percent will be donated to Beyond Celiac, the country’s leading patient advocacy and research-driven celiac disease organization working to accelerate the discovery of new treatments and a cure. FOMO’s moist, chewy and delectable cookie bites are the passion project of a celiac disease sufferer and are also free of the other most common food allergens - egg, dairy, peanut, tree nut and soy – while containing no preservatives or artificial ingredients. Available in six flavors (chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, snickerdoodle, sugar, brownie and oatmeal chocolate chip),* FOMO cookie bites are baked-to-order and shipped directly to customers from the company’s purpose-built kitchen, assuring no possibility of cross contamination.

FOMO’s cookie bites come in quantities of 10, 25 and 50, priced from $12 to $50 and can be ordered at www.fomobaking.com. The CDCD Program with a 10 discount to customers and 10 percent donation to Beyond Celiac will be in effect from Monday. Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Following her diagnosis of celiac disease, FOMO founder Brittany Baker regularly experienced culinary “fear of missing out” (FOMO), especially when it came to desserts and was consistently disappointed by the taste and/or texture of gluten-free sweet treats. She was also surprised that few gluten-free products addressed other common food allergens, despite a growing incidence of people dealing with more than one intolerance and the ballooning of the food allergy epidemic in general. For the allergen friendly treats that did exist, Baker became concerned by the number of goods that were prepared in shared kitchens, in which cross contamination was possible.

Having determined the existence of a market for desserts addressing multiple food allergies, while mimicking the taste and texture of those conventionally made with allergen ingredients, Baker turned her back on a high-profile legal career to devote herself to the creation of allergen-and-preservative- free baked goods in 2018. After devoting a year to research and development, including the innovation of a propriety gluten-free flour blend and to the construction of a purpose-built kitchen, she launched FOMO Baking Co. in November 2019.

“Being gluten-free, either by necessity or choice, can be isolating because eating and enjoying food is such a communal experience. When you have restrictions, there is so much you can’t eat and often others find the foods safe for you to be unappealing. I started FOMO Baking Co. to make gluten-free desserts that are also free of the other major allergens, so they could be enjoyed by friends and family together regardless of dietary restrictions and without sacrificing taste or texture.” states Baker, who became involved with Beyond Celiac in 2018 and now serves on the board.

To take advantage of FOMO Baking Co.’s CDCD Program, order its gluten-free (and other major food allergen-free) cookie bites at www.fomobaking.com Sept. 13 through Sept. 19.

* FOMO uses GF Harvest's certified gluten-free oats grown under a purity protocol in its oatmeal raisin and oatmeal chocolate chip cookie bites.
