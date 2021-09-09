Register Today for Two Important Public Meetings Held Next Week

We would like to share with you two important opportunities happening next week. The Governor's Commission on the Future of Vermont Agriculture and the Vermont Climate Council are each seeking input on important issues impacting the future of agriculture in Vermont. Each group is hosting a public meeting next week and they want to hear from you.

Future of Agriculture Commission Public Meeting

Monday, September 13th, 6 - 8 pm This public meeting is for the agricultural community to provide input to the Governor’s Commission on the Future of Agriculture. This public input meeting is hosted virtually to allow participation across the state. The Commission is particularly interested in ideas and recommendations from stakeholders on the following questions about how State-level actions can help advance key goals across the sector:

What actions and strategies can the State advance to help ensure all Vermonters benefit from healthy nutritious food and a robust local food system?

How can the State best fuel agricultural business entrepreneurship, growth, and sustainability, so that Vermont food producers and businesses are profitable across a range of sizes, stages, and business models?

How can the State best attract and support the next generation of Vermont farmers?

How can the State help strengthen and support the Vermont brand?

How can the State work to ensure that Vermont’s agricultural sector is inclusive, diverse, and accessible?

Tuesday, September 14, 6 - 8 pm This meeting is for farmers and those interested in the emerging strategies for agriculture for the Vermont Climate Action Plan. This is an opportunity to learn more about the proposed climate mitigation pathways, strategies and actions for agriculture and provide feedback. The Agriculture and Ecosystem Subcommittee of the Vermont Climate Council is hosting this meeting and is seeking feedback on the following issues:

Is the subcommittee on the right track with their approaches?

What key strategies or ideas are they missing?

What two or three strategies or ideas are of concern or worry to you?

How would you improve them to address you concerns?

