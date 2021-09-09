Industrial Flooring Market Expected to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2027
Industrial Flooring Market Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, its Application and Types 2020-2027PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Industrial Flooring Market by Thickness, Material, and End User Industry: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global industrial flooring market size was valued at $6,299.4 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $8,303.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.
Rapid industrialization and fast-growing economies predominantly fuel the demand for industrial flooring across different end users. As a result, developing countries in Asia and Latin America are anticipated to provide numerous business opportunities for players in industrial flooring market resulting into attractive CAGRs, respectively.
Top Players in the Industry:
The key players profiled in the market report include BASF SE, Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., Cornerstone Flooring, Don Construction Products Ltd., Fosroc, Inc., MAPEI S.p.A., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, Twintec Group Limited, and VIACOR Polymer GmbH.
Global Market Segments
By Thickness
• Light Duty
• Medium Duty
• Heavy Duty
By Material
• Epoxy
• Polyaspartic
• Polyurethane
• Anhydrite
• Others
On the basis of thickness, the heavy-duty segment is expected to witness a growth rate of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027 and reach $5,618.1 million in 2027. Based on material, the epoxy segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $2,806.6 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $3,310.9 million by 2027. The others segment is estimated to reach $2,057.2 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.4%. The key players in the industrial flooring market are offering industrial flooring solutions as per the strict regulations set forth by authorities such as the U.S. EPA (U.S. Environment Protection Agency) and U.S. FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration). For instance, BASF SE based in Germany offers polyaspartic flooring systems that are low odor and VOC compliant as per USFDA standards. These factors are expected to propel the growth of market during the forecast period.
Key Findings Of The Study:
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging industrial flooring market trends and dynamics.
• Depending on material, the epoxy segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue in 2019 and others is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
• By end user industry, the others segment registered highest revenue in 2019.
• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.
• The key players within the market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industrial flooring industry.
• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging opportunities of the market.
