Pure Air Lighting Launches Revolutionary Lighting System that Incorporates Air Purification into Lighting Fixtures
Hospital-grade air filters purify the air while setting the mood in restaurants, hotels and homesROCKLEDGE, FLA., UNITED STATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Air Lighting is excited to announce the release of a new product that simplifies the air purification process. Pure Air Lighting is the world’s first technology-driven purified air platform.
This revolutionary new product is for restaurants and other hospitality venues to fight and control COVID-19. The patent-pending design combines the best air purification and lighting design to create world-class air cleansing illumination products that purify and brighten indoor spaces anywhere, anytime, while contributing to a safer, brighter and more sustainable world.
“Increasingly, indoor air can be more polluted than the air outdoors, and with many of us spending more time indoors, there is a growing concern about the risk from contaminants like dust, smoke, pet dander, organic compounds, allergens and bacteria,” said Andy McConnell, inventor of Pure Air Lighting. “Good ventilation can help, but only the best air purifiers can make an enormous difference in the quality of the air in the spaces you inhabit. However, it can be challenging to find a purifier that is unobtrusive and out of the way while fitting into the style and interior design of the space.”
Pure Air Lighting fixtures feature a TRACS medical-grade air filtration system that has revolutionized lighting and air purity in hospitals, clean rooms and medical facilities. The portable, ceiling-mounted and ducted HEPA and UV-C air systems and lighting designs are adapted to the residential and commercial market ,yet have hospital-level efficiency and have been proven to be highly versatile in dealing with new and old high-risk infection control concerns.
In addition to helping fight the spread of COVID-19, the TRACS and EZ Air product lines are made for people with allergies, chemical sensitivities, airborne pathogen and mold concerns, or those who just want to breathe clean air. High-tech HEPA filters destroy trapped molds and microorganisms, making Pure Air’s air purification and lighting system unlike any other on the market today. The filtration systems have been extensively tested and are certified.
Pure Air Lighting is not just about safety. Each design has been carefully considered and designed to be versatile and match with existing décor. The designs are aesthetically pleasing with minimal, clean lines and sleek, angular forms. The pendant lamps and ceiling lights combine form and function into a timeless aesthetic celebrating the simplicity of design and are made from high-quality materials.
Pure Air Lighting is perfect for retailers, hospitality industry venues and commercial properties. The right type of lighting can create a relaxed and comfortable atmosphere that invites patrons to linger. Pure Air Lighting solutions create ambiance, provide suitable brightness and create a feeling for the space and the expression of the structure. The company offers lighting that is well suited for more casual establishments to create a brisk and lively mood and upscale establishments seeking to create a luxurious atmosphere.
All of the products contain the hospital-grade air purification system discretely disguised into decorative lighting while creating visual interest in any space. The Pure Air system can be integrated into pendant accent lighting within homes or residential projects as well. The company also offers custom lighting designs.
McConnell added, “Our mission is to simplify the air purifying process and empower the hospitality sector so that they can go from concept to completed air purification and lighting in a fraction of the time it would take to design and manufacture a custom pure air lighting system and at a fraction of the cost.”
For more information, visit pureairlighting.com.
