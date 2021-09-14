A Small Norwegian Tech Company Is Doing Big Things With The World's Smallest Wireless Sensors

Buildings use approximately 25% of global water, 40% of global energy, 40% of global resources, and they emit about one-third of greenhouse gas emissions. For this reason, there has been mounting pressure to adopt sustainable practices.

The worlds smallest sensor can reduce food waste, optimize space utilization, detect leaks and save water, and optimize energy use.

Disruptive Technologies Takes Home the Sustainability Product of the Year Award at the Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Awards

It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"
— Maria Jimenez, Business Intelligence Group
OSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, September 14, 2021
*Disruptive Technologies were also finalists for the Sustainability Product of the Year Award in the Technology & Telecommunications category

Norwegian technology company, Disruptive Technologies (DT), is celebrating, having secured the award for Sustainability Product of the Year in the Real Estate category with their Wireless Temperature Sensor, and being named as a finalist in the Technology & Telecommunications category at the prestigious Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Awards.

The Sustainability Awards were created by Business Intelligence Group to honour businesses who have made sustainability an integral part of their business. The awards have become a recognized industry force for good since they were established in 2012.

The Wireless Temperature Sensor from Disruptive Technologies was acknowledged for its contribution towards more efficient and sustainable operations in buildings, including saving millions of pounds in food and helping reduce energy bills and carbon emissions, reducing waste across processes and saving time and energy.

The sensor solution simplifies data collection and offers granular data on key metrics such as energy usage, temperature thresholds, and HVAC settings. This intel and automation, once considered exclusive and expensive, is now made extremely easy and accessible thanks to the ease of use of the tiny temperature sensor.

Armed with building intelligence, managers can optimize energy and resources based on usage and protect critical assets. The building’s operations can be tailored to fit demand and be adjusted during non-peak hours. These changes have proven to reduce energy and the carbon footprint in buildings where sustainability was never before considered an option.

Bengt Johannes Lundberg, CEO of Disruptive Technologies, comments: ‘Sustainability has been one of DT’s core values from inception. With our tiny, efficient, long-lasting sensors we wanted to create something that could make sustainability achievable in as many different built environments as possible. This award means a tremendous amount because it acknowledges that we’ve started to achieve our goal. The whole team is absolutely delighted, and inspired to continue developing the work that we do.’

‘We are proud to reward and recognize Disruptive Technologies for their sustainability efforts,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!’

About Disruptive Technologies
Disruptive Technologies (DT) is a Norwegian tech company and the award-winning developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors and IoT infrastructure. These tiny, efficient, powerful, and adaptable sensors are the best in the world and are designed to reach an ever greater number of operational components, making buildings intelligent and sustainable, in minutes.

About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest commercial-grade wireless sensors and a rapidly growing innovator in the IoT market. The Internet-of-Things promised a self-sufficient world of interconnectedness, but the technology was expensive, cumbersome and limited. It also came with a range of new privacy and security concerns, hindering adoption. In 2013, we saw this as an opportunity for a major constructive disruption. We created a system of small, efficient, powerful and adaptable sensors to reach an ever greater number of operational components. We also made data encryption a core priority.

