Turaco Aviation partners with Falcon Aviation

Strategic Partnership with a view to service the Oil & Gas Sector in Angola

LUANDA, ANGOLA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luanda, 8 th September 2021. Turaco Aviation and Falcon Aviation announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will provide rotary-wing services to the aviation sector in Angola, offering the latest models of aircraft as well as in-country maintenance capabilities. Giving the companies a broad spectrum of expansion within the southern African markets.

The agreement brings together innovation to the Angolan aviation sector, specifically in the Oil & Gas industry with IOGP compliant aircraft, VIP Charters amongst other services. Turaco is a locally registered company and Falcon is a world leading company with operating experience in the United Arab of Emirates, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Senegal and Ghana.

“We intend for this to be a long-lasting and sustainable partnership which adds value to the existing offers in the market by offering a service of excellence that is highly focused on safety and compliance,” said Albano da Costa the General Manager of Turaco Aviation.

Customers of Turaco Aviation will now be able to benefit from world-class aircraft, premium customer service and reliability with a vision of providing a memorable experience. “Falcon Aviation Services is proud of joining hands and forging a solid relationship with Turaco. This marks a significant expansion for Falcon Aviation in Africa.” Said Captain Ramandeep Oberoi, the Chief Operating Officer of Falcon Aviation Services. “Looking ahead, we see potential and unique opportunities, especially for the Oil and Gas sector in Africa, to provide safe, reliable services increase efficiency and productivity”, he added.

About Turaco Aviation

Turaco Aviation is an Angolan company headquartered in Luanda providing services in the Aviation Sector under licences NR 002/TNR1/INAVIC/21 and NR 002/TNR2/INAVIC/21 issued by the regulator Instituto Nacional de Aviação Civil (INAVIC). The companies mission is to become a leader in the aviation sector with a focus on premium customer satisfaction.

About Falcon Aviation Services

Falcon Aviation was established in 2006, under the initiative of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President of the United Arab Emirates.

Located at Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen Executive Airport and Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport, Falcon Aviation provides a wide range of Operational and Aviation Support Services which include Oil and Gas Aviation Support, Maintenance Repair & Overhauling (MRO), bespoke Business Jets Charters Services and Helicopter Sightseeing Tours, Fixed Base Operator (FBO), Aircraft Management Services and Continuing Airworthiness Management (CAMO), Heliport Management and Inspection, among others.

Falcon Aviation has firmly established itself as a leading operator in the aviation industry in the UAE and the MENA region in general for its commitment to quality, safety and excellence.

Media Contact:

Albano da Costa

General Manager

adacosta@turacoaviation.com

+244 940 297 859

www.falconaviation.ae