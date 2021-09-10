Alarming Statistics About Veteran Homelessness in Nevada, United States

Umbra Companies, Inc. Logo UMBRA Homes in Nevada UMBRA Homes in Nevada

The number of homeless veterans increased in 2020 and is expected to increase in 2021 as well.

Umbra Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UCIX)

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veteran homelessness is a serious concern for the country. The number of homeless veterans in the US continuously decreased every year from 2010 to 2019. However, in the January 2020 report, we saw an increment in the number. That was even before the COVID-19 pandemic increased the unemployment rate which could have caused even more veterans to go homeless.

We are yet to see the results of the January 2021 report conducted by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). However, the January 2020 report shows there are 924 homeless veterans in Nevada alone. The total number of homeless individuals in Nevada is estimated to be around 6,900, as of January 2020.

There are 207,767 veterans in Nevada. They constitute more than 9% population of the state’s adult population. Even though a wide segment of Nevada’s population comprises veterans, there are not enough employment opportunities as around 5.4% of them are unemployed. Furthermore, not all employed veterans can get a job that fulfills all their needs; that’s why around 7.6% of the veteran population lives in poverty.

Moreover, more than 24% of the state’s veterans are suffering from some sort of disability that directly resulted from their service years. It elevates the issue of veteran homelessness even more as the situation leaves us in an alarming position.

UMBRA Companies, Inc. (UCIX) is taking the initiative to fight veteran homelessness by building quality homes for our heroes. As of now, UCIX is working on real estate and housing projects in several states of the country, including Nevada.

To make the investment more appealing and risk-free for investors, UCIX promises to take an investor-first approach — meaning whenever the company earns profit, it will pay the investors first.

Furthermore, UCIX promises to give away a portion of its revenue to non-profit organizations, aiming to build a better society while also fighting veteran homelessness.

If you would like to be a part of UCIX’s movement or learn more about it, please contact us