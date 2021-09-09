PWE Capital announced implementation of MetaTrader 5 platform for hedge funds
More and more fintech companies migrate to MetaTrader 5 for hedge funds.
MetaTrader 5 empowers our fund by facilitating a transparent trading environment. This transparency is crucial to the performance of our algorithms.”LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parker Winston Eckhardt, an Australian fintech company, announced the move to the new MetaTrader 5 platform for hedge funds. PWE takes a modern approach to asset management for funds and family offices, based on algorithmic trading.With the implementation of the MetaQuotes Ltd. platform, PWE Capital gained a comfortable, flexible and productive environment for increasing client asset growth.
— Manas D. Kumaar, Group CEO of PWE Capital
Manas D. Kumaar, Group CEO of PWE Capital, explains: "Given our dependence on speed, the performance features of MetaTrader 5, combined with the familiar algo engine, gave us the confidence that we had found the right partner for scaling our business in line with our requirements."
PWE Capital plans to disrupt the fund management industry by redefining R.O.I. Transparency is of utmost importance in pursuit of this aim. MetaTrader 5 for hedge funds meets the requirements of the company's unique business model, based on machine intelligence, scalability and speed of order execution.
Manas explained: "The fund management industry, particularly the currency market, is often seen as being shrouded in opaqueness. MetaTrader 5 empowers our fund by facilitating a transparent trading environment. This transparency is crucial to the performance of our algorithms. The transparency of MetaTrader 5 provides us with the clarity needed to execute high-frequency trades with consistent precision."
Renat Fatkhullin, MetaQuotes Ltd. CEO, commented: "We are excited to support PWE Capital in its rapid business growth and strong partnership with MetaTrader 5. Our hedge funds platform provides the most advanced tools for professional algo trading, and therefore outstanding growth of investors' assets."
Founded in 2020, PWE Capital develops trading algorithms combined with a Direct-To-Bank trading environment to facilitate high-frequency trading in the currency, commodities and derivatives markets. PWE formulates investment programs for family offices, asset managers and professional investors.
MetaQuotes Ltd. is one of the leading developers of software applications for brokerages, banks, and exchanges. The company has developed MetaTrader 5 as the unique platform for hedge funds. Released in 2020, updated MetaTrader 5 is a real breakthrough platform which offers a turnkey solution for mutual funds, prop trading and investment companies right out of the box.
