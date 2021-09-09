Patient Positioning Market Gain Impetus Due To The Growing Demand By Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases
Patient Positioning Market Study By Fact.MR
The global patient positioning system market is expected to reach USD 1,233.8 Million by 2022 from USD 990.0 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.5%.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fact.MR forecast report on global patient positioning market projects that the market will reach US$ 1.4 Bn value by the end of 2017. With improving healthcare infrastructures and adoption of ergonomic designs, manufacturers of patient positioning products are likely to boost their capacity in the years to come. Towards the end of 2022, the global market for patient positioning will have expanded steadily at 6.1% CAGR, raking revenues worth slightly over US$ 1.9 Bn.
Medical device manufacturers, research institutes, and raw material suppliers in the global patient positioning market can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report offers a comprehensive analysis, which can be of interest to leading trade magazines and medical journals pertaining to patient positioning.
The objectives of this study are as follows:
• To define, describe, and forecast the patient positioning system market on the basis of products, application, end user, and region
• To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges)
• To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
• To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders
• To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
• To profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares and core competencies in terms of market development and growth strategies
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as agreements, collaborations, and partnerships; acquisitions; and product launches in the patient positioning equipment market
Competition Tracking
The report has also outlined the competitive landscape of the global market for patient positioning systems, which includes
• Mizuho OSI
• LEONI AG
• C-RAD
• Elekta AB(publ)
• Skytron
• Span-America Medical Systems Inc.
• STERIS plc.
• Stryker Corporation
• Hill-Rom Inc.
Segments Covered in the Report
This report forecasts revenue growth and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments to 2025. For the purpose of this study, Fact.MR has segmented the global patient positioning systems market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2025)
• Tables
• Accessories
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2025)
• Surgery
• Diagnostics
• Other
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2025)
• Hospital
• Ambulatory Centers
• Other
This report aims to provide insights into the global patient positioning systems market. It provides valuable information on patient positioning systems product, application and end user. Details on regional markets for these segments are also presented in this report. In addition, leading players in the market are profiled to understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this patient positioning system market.
Target Audience for this Report:
• Patient positioning systems devices manufacturers
• Patient positioning systems accessories manufacturers
• Patient positioning systems product distributors
• Various research and consulting companies
• Operating room equipment manufacturers
Frequently Asked Questions about This Report
1. How big is the patient positioning systems market?
The global patient positioning systems market size was estimated at USD 1.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.14 billion in 2020.
2. What is the patient positioning systems market growth?
The global patient positioning systems market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.7% from 2017 to 2025 to reach USD 1.43 billion by 2025.
3. Which segment accounted for the largest patient positioning systems market share?
North America dominated the patient positioning systems market with a share of 33.76% in 2019. This is attributable to rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases and presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.
4. Who are the key players in patient positioning systems market?
Some key players operating in the patient positioning systems market include Medtronic; Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; Stryker Corporation; Medline Industries; Skytron, LLC; OPT SurgiSystems Srl; SchureMed; Smith & Nephew; STERIS plc; and Leoni.
5. What are the factors driving the patient positioning systems market?
Key factors that are driving the market growth include growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cancer, rising awareness among patient population, and surging expenditure on diagnostic procedures.
