500apps Brings World’s first All-in-one App Suite of 30+ SaaS Apps at one pricing
The makers of the world’s first all-in-one CRM solution, Agile CRM, announced the public launch of 500apps - App Suite of 30+ Apps for just $14.99/month.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 500apps Corp. today announced the launch of the World’s first All-in-one App suite on Sept. 9 for just $14.99/user/month. Infinity suite, as it is called, has more than 30+ apps - CRM.io (Contact Management Software), Clockly.com (Time Tracking Software), Hipsocial.com (Social Media Management Software), Projectsly.com (Project Management Software), PBXplus.com (Virtual PBX Software), Schedule.com (Appointment Scheduling Software), BPMapp.com (Business Process Management), Botup.com (Chatbot Software), Zapup.com (Workflow Automation Software), Botpath.com (RPA Software), NinjaSEO.com (SEO Software & Page Grader), PushNinja.com (Push Notification Software), SiteRecording.com (Website Recording Software), Mailsend.com (Email Marketing Software), NinjaSites.com (Website Builder Software), Forms.io (Form Builder Software), ContactSpot.com (Marketing Automation Software), UserTracker.com (User Behavior Software), NinjaSEM.com (PPC Management Software), Finder.io (Email Finder Software), Sign.cc (Electronic Signature Software), Support.cc (Help Desk Software), and RecruitHire.com (Applicant Tracking System). 500apps is hosted in 6 locations - US (East), US (West), Asia, Australia, South America and Europe and comes with 99.5% uptime guarantee.
For the first time, businesses can use all of their operations using just one tool - from emails to website builder, sales software, SEO ranker, bots, RPA software and a lot more. 500apps is an all-in-one suite of apps to enhance the team's productivity for growing a business to run like a Fortune 500.
Manohar Chapalamadugu, CEO at 500apps says - “We started our journey in 2013 with a game-changing All-in-one Sales & Marketing CRM - Agile CRM - which was very successful. 500apps is an effort we have been putting for the last 2 years to build all-in-one Apps Suite with more than 30+ apps such as website builder, live chat, project management, SEO software, RPA platform, low-code app builder, time tracking software, push notification service, AI bot, appointment scheduling software, newsletter software, ticketing software, form builder, BPM software and much more."
“Pricing and the value is just unbelievable - for just $14.99/user, 500apps has so much to offer to our sales, marketing and support. It is a timely, value-proposition offer with over 30+ apps that performs and delivers quality data as compared with other industry options. It aggregates the most accurate data at your fingertips, connecting you with decision-makers and their confidants,” said Stone Gye, Owner, Stonegye.digital
Businesses can now signup for free at https://500apps.com to access all the 30+ apps.
About 500apps:
500apps is the maker of the world's first all-in-one app suite of more than 30 apps at an unbelievable value at just $14.99/user/month. The app suite includes CRM software, website builder, email lead generator, project management software, time tracking software, site recording software, push notification service, virtual phone system, bot builder, RPA software, live chat service, scheduling software, ATS recruitment software, Support Ticketing software and many more apps.. Founded by Manohar Chapalamadugu during Agile CRM stent to help businesses grow like the Fortune 500, 500apps has since grown close to 250 employees across offices in Hyderabad and New York. 500apps currently has more than 30,000 businesses using the platform. Please visit www.500apps.com to learn more.
Rawi Babbu
500apps
+1 408-627-7649
pr@500apps.com
