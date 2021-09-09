INKA Entworks Announces PallyCon Multi-DRM API Integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS)

LOS ANGELES, USA, September 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- INKA Entworks, PallyCon today announced that it has successfully completed validation testing and supports version 2.0 of the Secure Packager and Encoder Key Exchange (SPEKE) API in PallyCon Multi-DRM Service Amazon Web Services (AWS) developed the SPEKE API in 2018 as an open API specification to democratize the way Digital Rights Management (DRM) systems integrate with encryptors, including encoders, transcoders, and origin servers. SPEKE allows content owners and distributors to use any SPEKE-enabled key server with any SPEKE-enabled encryptor in cloud-based, on-premises, or hybrid infrastructure by standardizing the method of key exchange between the key server and encryptor.SPEKE version 2.0 aligns with the DASH Industry Forum’s Content Protection Information Exchange (CPIX) specification version 2.3 to expand interoperability to include support for multiple encryption keys to increase security by allowing encryption of separate audio and video tracks, or separate video tracks based on different resolution, framerate, or High Dynamic Range (HDR) characteristics. In video and audio processing and delivery workflows, encryptors obtain encryption keys from DRM platforms, encrypt audio and/or video tracks, and prepare them for distribution to a wide range of audio and video players on mobile devices, game consoles, smart TVs, and streaming devices. SPEKE v2 adds forward compatibility with future versions of the CPIX specification, allowing content owners to benefit from the upcoming CPIX innovations.​​PallyCon is a premium content protection service by INKA Entworks trusted by 200+ customers globally, providing 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as multi-DRM, forensic watermarking, visible watermarking, distributor watermarking, anti-piracy services, app security with quick and simple integration. It is an all-in-one content security solution for OTT owners.Content owners and distributors can use PallyCon Multi-DRM Service with AWS Elemental MediaPackage to reliably prepare and protect live video for delivery over the Internet.Read more about SPEKE version 2.0 on the AWS Media Blog Learn more about PallyCon at https://pallycon.com/

