“Operation Big Red Ice” Results in Additional Indictments

JACKSON – The ongoing undercover drug investigation, “Operation Big Red Ice,” which resulted in 18 indictments in Henderson County in April, has led to additional indictments in Madison County.

“Operation Big Red Ice,” led by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, began in January 2020 and focused on the sale of illicit drugs in Lexington and Henderson County. During the investigation, authorities conducted surveillance, research, and multiple controlled purchases, including multiple methamphetamine purchases in Madison County in February 2020 from Vanessa Onate-Umanzor.

On August 30th, the Madison County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Umanzor (DOB: 3/8/95) of Jackson, with two counts of Sale and Delivery of Methamphetamine and two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Sell and Deliver.

Today, Umanzor, who is currently in the Henderson County Jail on unrelated charges, was served with arrest warrants. She remains in custody at the Henderson County Jail.

This remains an ongoing investigation in which more arrests are expected.