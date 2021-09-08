25th Judicial District Nominating Committee sends the names of nominees for ...

Submit Release
TOPEKA—The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for district judge to Gov. Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who will fill the vacancy created by Chief Judge Robert Frederick’s January 1, 2022, retirement.

The 25th Judicial District is composed of Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Scott, and Wichita counties.

The three nominees are:

  • Richard Marquez, an attorney with Lindner, Marquez & Koksal, Garden City

  • Brian Sherwood, assistant Finney County attorney, Garden City

  • ​Nicholas Vrana, senior assistant district attorney, Douglas County Attorney’s Office, Gladstone, Missouri

Eligibility requirements

Nominees for district judge must be:

  • at least 30 years old;

  • a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

  • a resident of the 25th Judicial District at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 25th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Dan Biles as the nonvoting chair; William Heydman, Zachary Schultz, Marc Kliewer, John Lindner, Lucille Douglass, and Walker Frey, Garden City; Robert Gale and Timothy Kohart, Syracuse; Ralph Goodnight, Lakin; Ann Wiles, Leoti; Debbi Kuttler, Tribune; and Christine Cupp, Scott City.

