Wild Horses & Wild Horse Management: Non-profit Organizations Wrong – Chemical Use On Wildlife Populations Flawed

Wild horses are symbiotic to forests. The photo shows a family of wild horses that is reducing wildfire fuels on the forest floor. Reduced wildfire fuels results in less heat produced during a wildfire.

A family band of wild horses symbiotically grazed-in a firebreak, ecologically mediating wildfire fuels in a remote forest in a critical wilderness area; important protection for ancient conifers

Wild horses are natures co-evolved reseeding experts. The photo of grasses and plants springing-forth from wild horse droppings. Ruminants (deer, cattle, sheep) digest virtually all of the seeds they consume, stripping native plants, grasses and forbs from the lanscape