DATCP’s “Rural Realities” Podcast Returns for Second Season

MADISON, Wis. – Today, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's (DATCP) Farm Center kicks of the second season of its “Rural Realities" podcast. The first episode features Amanda Harguth, AgrAbility of Wisconsin outreach specialist, who will discuss how AgrAbility can help farmers with disabilities continue farming.

“Farmers face many complex issues and challenges that can cause stress," said Dan Bauer, DATCP's Farm Center supervisor. “Through this podcast, we are able to bring information and resources to farmers that can help them overcome these challenges, in an easily accessible format they can listen to on their own schedule."

The second season will focus on reducing the stigma surrounding mental health in rural communities, providing information and resources on stress management, and helping farmers sustain healthy businesses. The pre-recorded podcasts run between 20-30 minutes and feature a different expert each episode. Podcasts are produced by Bill Baker, who also hosts the syndicated radio program, Dairy Radio Now.

Podcast episodes are available at https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Growing_WI/FarmCenterOverview.aspx.

About the Farm Center Since the mid-1980s, the Farm Center h​as provided Wisconsin farmers a variety of services including financial analysis, farm transition planning, conflict mediation, and business consultation on industry opportunities and challenges.

The Farm Center has also connected farmers to mental health resources through several initiatives over the past two years, including pilot programs such as a 24/7 Farmer Wellness Helpline (888-901-2558), tele-counseling services, Rural Realities, and other new educational programs. These programs were funded through Governor Tony Evers' 2019-21 and 2021-22 biennial budgets.

For more information, visit farmcenter.wi.gov or contact the Farm Center at 800-942-2474 or farmcenter@wisconsin.gov.

