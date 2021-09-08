Submit Release
News Search

There were 666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,968 in the last 365 days.

Boscola Announces $ 655,848 in Prevention Grants from PCCD

Bethlehem (September 8, 2021)- Senator Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh/Northampton) announced today that at its quarterly meeting the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) approved $655,848 in grants to local governments and organizations that address violence and delinquency prevention, response to opioid epidemic as well as gin violence reduction. 

“I am pleased that these funds will be used throughout the Lehigh Valley to address important issues facing our community such as violence and delinquency prevention, the opioid epidemic and gun violence reduction,” Boscola stated.  “Through the allocation of these grant funds, the Commonwealth is assisting them with programs to make our communities safer and better places to live.”

The funding awards were approved through the State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program Funds, Federal State Opioid Responses (SOR) Funds, State Opioid Response Funds and Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program.

State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program Funds:

  • Wilson Area LINCS Family Center: $150,000

Federal State Opioid Responses (SOR) Funds:

  • Valley Youth House Committee, Inc. for its Life Skills Training at Easton Area Middle School: $98,346
  • Colonial Intermediate Unit #20 for its Total School Improvement Project: $31,571

State Opioid Response Funds:

  • Northampton County for its Northampton County Recovery Court Initiative: $152,631

Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program:

  • Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley to implement its Cure Violence Model: $223,300.

 

# # #

You just read:

Boscola Announces $ 655,848 in Prevention Grants from PCCD

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.