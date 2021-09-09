4th Annual Halal Expo & Summit Goes “Hybrid”

New Partners & New Opportunities: Practical Solutions for the Growing Halal Market!

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATED OF AMERICA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fourth annual Halal Expo & Summit will be held in the Washington DC area on October 20-21, 2021, featuring both in-person and virtual participation opportunities for businesses in the U.S., Canada, and worldwide to explore the US halal market.

Packing a dynamic exhibition space, the expo features exhibitors from companies all over the world, cooking demonstrations, and a fashion show. It has been redesigned to facilitate networking and commerce opportunities with the top halal businesses in the U.S.

Concurrently, the summit features experts, academics, and business leaders in panel discussions addressing critical issues for the halal industry. This year’s panels cover legal and ethical issues, as well as halal certification and standards, and focus on some key sectors of the halal industry such as finance, investment, and tourism.

“After three years of presenting the annual Halal Expo & Summit, we understand the growing demand for halal products and services in the U.S. market,” said Marwan Ahmad, the expo organizer and CEO of U.S. Halal Consultants. “In addition to providing practical business solutions, we’ve designed the Expo & Summit to offer halal producers and suppliers the opportunity to operate in one of the most important markets in the world.”

This year’s ‘hybrid’ format will be held virtually and in-person. The event will use the unique electronic platform created for last year’s virtual expo and summit to bring in speakers and participants from across the globe. As in prior years, the expo will recognize the best halal companies with special awards.

“We are raising awareness about halal in the U.S. market,” said Elisabeth Myers, Summit Director and Executive VP of U.S. Halal Consultants. “Halal is already a multibillion-dollar industry in the US and it encompasses more than just food. It’s about a healthy way of life. The US market is growing rapidly because halal products and services appeal not only to Muslims, but also to clients and customers who are conscious about what they consume, how businesses treat their employees, and how we treat the planet.”

The event is being organized by industry leader Arabesque Media and will take place at the Washington Dulles Marriott hotel—close to the Dulles International Airport and just a hop, skip and a jump away from Washington D.C.

For more details and/or to register, sponsor, or partner with us, visit http://www.halalexpousa.com/.

###

About Arabesque Media

Arabesque Media was founded in 2011 and began organizing the Halal Expo & Summit in 2018. The company is one of America’s top marketing agencies specializing in effective ethnic marketing in the USA.



Media Contact:

Ana Llanes (allanes@halalexpousa.com)

Halal Expo & Summit