One Sky Forest Products Ltd Plans an OSB Mill for Prince Albert, SK

PRINCE ALBERT, SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Sky Forest Products Ltd. (One Sky), together with its Indigenous partners, is moving forward with the development of a best-in-class, low-cost commodity Oriented Strand Board (OSB) facility in Prince Albert, Sk.

“We are extremely pleased with today’s announcement from Minister Bronwyn Eyre awarding One Sky Forests Products and our partners the fibre tenures necessary to move our project forward,” said Brian Fehr, One Sky founder and Chair of the Board. “We have been working with our Saskatchewan investors and First Nations partners for over a year to get to this point and are eager to move to the next phase of project development. We thank the Government of Saskatchewan and look forward to developing this important project for Prince Albert, our First Nations partners and the people of Saskatchewan.”

One Sky has brought together experts that are nationally recognized for leadership in the forestry industry. An objective of the project is to have significant equity investment and ownership by Indigenous communities in Saskatchewan. Current partners are Peak Renewables Ltd., local investors and twelve First Nations represented by Montreal Lake Business Ventures, Meadow Lake Tribal Council together with Big River First Nation, and Wahpeton Dakota Developments. The company is also sourcing fiber through agreements with First Nations and other forestry businesses located in the Prince Albert region.

“Montreal Lake Business Ventures has been involved in this process since the beginning, and we are very excited about today’s announcement,” says Robert Fincati, CEO of Montreal Lake Business Ventures. “This OSB Facility will bring tremendous economic spinoffs to the community and will be a significant employer, not just for Montreal Lake, but for all Indigenous communities in the area. This is a very exciting step in our history, and we look forward to working together with our partners in moving this forward.”

Located near the dense and productive forests of Prince Albert Saskatchewan, the company is in a strong position to meet global market demands through strategic partnerships, competitive pricing and the optimization of forest lands. The new OSB Facility will be strategically located relative to major OSB markets with excellent rail and road infrastructure available. The One Sky OSB product will be the most environmentally friendly product on the market. The new facility will provide approximately 700 jobs in the forest sector with the priority of hiring a predominantly Indigenous workforce.

“As an investor in the One Sky Forest Products OSB Facility, Wahpeton Dakota Developments looks forward to contributing to the creation of new jobs and business opportunities in the Prince Albert region,” says Cy Standing, Chair of Wahpeton Dakota Developments. “We are thrilled to be investing in a facility that will create added economic opportunities to Saskatchewan as it manufactures a durable product that is in demand locally, nationally and internationally.”

“The One Sky Forest Products OSB Facility represents a significant opportunity for Indigenous ownership, participation, and employment in a stable Saskatchewan manufacturing business,” says Tribal Chief Richard Ben, Meadow Lake Tribal Council. “The Meadow Lake Tribal Council is pleased to be part of this strategic growth in the forest industry. This represents a once in a generation opportunity for Indigenous ownership by the 12 Saskatchewan First Nations that are currently invested.”

Start-up of the OSB Facility is targeted for 2023 with construction start targeted for Q3 of 2022. The project is a green, shovel-ready initiative that can create jobs during- and post-COVID. Contracting opportunities for businesses in the region will be available during construction as well as in the ongoing operation of the OSB Facility.

“This unique project and opportunity for Indigenous ownership will result in long term benefits for First Nation partner communities,” says Chief Jack Rayne, Big River First Nation. “For Big River First Nation, the opportunity to participate in mill ownership is the obvious next step on our path to creating economic benefit for our community. Big River First Nation is confident this partnership will lead to increased productivity in our province and will contribute to local economies. It is a great move forward.”

One Sky Forests Products Ltd. is a privately held Saskatchewan corporation formed to construct and operate the One Sky Oriented Strand Board plant in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. It is a partnership between Peak Renewables Ltd. (including Brian Fehr and his experienced industry management team) and certain local investors, including Montreal Lake Business Ventures, Meadow Lake Tribal Council together with Big River First Nation, and Wahpeton Dakota Developments. The company is also sourcing fiber through additional First Nations located proximate to Prince Albert.

