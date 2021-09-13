Wall Street Bound, Inc. signs MOU with The Street Smarts, opening a Bay Area office to expand its mission to California

Wall Street Bound Website Homepage

Wall Street Bound (WSB) to assume all finance related programming at Oakland, Ca. based The Street Smarts (TSS), and TSS Founder Michael Campbell to join WSB

California is the nation’s most populous state, two thirds of the population are people of color...expanding our mission and establishing a local presence makes strategic sense.” — Troy Prince, CAIA

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wall Street Bound, Inc., a New York City based finance education and training nonprofit organization and Oakland, Ca. based The Street Smarts, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) whereby Wall Street Bound (WSB) will assume control of The Street Smarts (TSS) finance programming, and TSS Founder and Executive Director, Michael D. Campbell will join Wall Street Bound as its Community Engagement Manager.

Wall Street Bound is a finance focused “workforce development” nonprofit with a mission to recruit, train, and mentor diverse and underrepresented talent for careers in the financial services industry. Since its launch in Summer 2019, Wall Street Bound has hosted its flagship ‘Introduction to Wall Street Bootcamps’, live (pre Covid) and virtual company visits, along with other finance focused learning opportunities for more than 300 diverse college & university students residing in New York City, the Tri-State area, and nationwide. The Street Smarts, which in 2016 was born from an informal finance internship program at a hedge fund in Point Richmond, Ca., is an Oakland based nonprofit that “provides a unique industry conduit for qualified, ambitious, and underrepresented young professionals.”

A Bronx native, Wall Street Bound Founder & CEO, Troy Prince is a graduate of NYU Stern School of Business (BS ‘92), and a former institutional equity trader with more than 20 years experience at leading U.S. and international firms on Wall Street. Prince said, “The persistent lack of diversity in the front offices of financial services institutions, the abundance of hungry and diverse talent that exists across our nation, and the current industry attention and calls for increased diversity present a clear opportunity for Wall Street Bound. Our program based solution benefits both our students and financial services employer partners. Students gain finance industry technical and soft skills, social capital and mentors, employers gain access to an expanded pool of qualified, diverse talent.”

Regarding the decision to open an office in the Bay Area and expand the mission’s geographic reach, “California is the nation’s most populous state, two thirds of the population are people of color [and growing], more than a quarter of them are immigrants, and the state is young compared to the rest of the country. In surveying the West Coast market, I came across The Street Smarts and was impressed by both the clear synergies between our missions and the passion and dedication of its Founder, Michael Campbell. With Michael supporting our local efforts and leading the management and growth of our student, volunteer and mentor community nationally, expanding our mission and establishing a local presence made sense.”

New Wall Street Bound Community Engagement Manager and California representative, Michael Campbell holds a BS in Finance from Bradley University, and as Founder of The Street Smarts, lives his passion for helping young people reach their full potential. He dedicates his motivation and passion for the work to his father, Frank Campbell, the first Executive Director of the Tri-County Urban League in Peoria, Illinois. On working with Wall Street Bound, "I am extremely honored to be asked to join the Wall Street Bound team. Our personal and org missions align perfectly. We are poised to do great things.”

About Wall Street Bound

Wall Street Bound is an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) finance education and training nonprofit with a mission to recruit, train, and mentor underrepresented talent for front office careers in the global financial services industry. Based on the simple premise that talent and IQ are equally distributed but opportunity is not, Wall Street Bound operates with the belief that increased opportunities for qualified, diverse talent on “Wall Street” can be a force for scalable and sustainable industry, community and societal change. Our goal is to inspire and train 10,000 young urban dreamers by 2030 to achieve more.

Programs

Introduction to Wall Street Bootcamps: A 20 - 25 hour capital markets and finance career path

introduction, held virtually or live on college and university campuses nationwide.

Wall Street Direct: A rigorous, 10 week (150 hour) finance technical “hard” and professional skills intensive, preparing urban college students and recent graduates for competitive Wall Street summer internship interviews and full time jobs.

Diverse Trader Training Program: A one year program, recruiting and training urban youth to trade and manage up to $250k of live capital as professional traders. With a focus on Foreign Exchange & Stock/Options, program participants keep 70% - 80% of the profits they generate.

About The Street Smarts

The Street Smarts is an Oakland based nonprofit founded in June of 2016 that provides a unique opportunity for historically disadvantaged youth to explore all aspects of career opportunities available in accounting.

