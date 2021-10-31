Umbra Companies, Inc. Starts Working on House Development in California to Fight Veteran Homelessness

Umbra Companies, Inc. Logo UMBRA Homes UMBRA Condos

Veteran homelessness is a serious issue all across the country.

Umbra Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UCIX)

CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California has the highest number of homeless veterans among all the states of the US. According to the January 2020 report by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), California has 11,401 homeless veterans; that is four times higher than Florida, the state with the second-highest number, i.e., 2,463.

The total population of homeless individuals in California was estimated to be 161,548 in 2020. That means more than 7% of the total homeless population comprises military veterans.

These statistics get considerably more alarming when we consider the effects of the pandemic. As of now, HUD hasn’t published the unemployment statistics for 2021. But we expect to see a rise in veteran homelessness due to the surge in unemployment caused by COVID-19 lockdowns.

Veteran homelessness is a serious concern for the government and public alike; it’s sad to see our heroes facing problems finding shelter.

UMBRA Companies, Inc. (UCIX) has taken the initiative to minimize veteran homelessness in the US by investing in real estate and housing projects all across the country. As of now, UCIX is working on several projects in many states including Nevada, California, Texas, Washington, Florida, and others.

Furthermore, even though UCIX’s projects are primarily focused on providing shelter to homeless veterans, they are also aimed towards giving better living environments to different veterans.

In a quest to make society a better place for everyone, UCIX has also announced that a portion of its earnings will go to non-profit organizations.

The starting projects are comparatively smaller, but UCIX aims to target much bigger projects in the future. The team encourages more capable investors to invest in this movement.

If you would like to be a part of UCIX’s movement to fight veteran homelessness, feel to get in touch with us here.