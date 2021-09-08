Philly Anti-Violence Efforts Awarded More than $5 Million

Harrisburg, PA − September 8, 2021 – Projects intended to reduce community violence in Philadelphia have been awarded more than $5 million, state Sen. Vincent Hughes announced today.

The grants, through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency were awarded to community groups, Temple University Health System, the School District of Philadelphia and more than two dozen other organizations working in the city to address the surge in violence.

“These grants are a down payment on a much larger promise get help to those who are working in the community to fight an increasingly difficult battle,” Hughes said. “The organizations that will put this investment to work for people of Philadelphia represent a variety of efforts and approaches. Gun violence is the product of a complex series of systemic failures in our society and taking a holistic view has the best chance of success.”

The money will be used by organizations large and small to provide a variety of services directly to those impacted by violence as well as those most at risk for becoming a perpetrator or victim. The programs awarded funding will use music, social media, writing, and barbering, and cutting-edge counseling methods.

Last week, Hughes announced the application period for the next round of grants, provided by $24 million set aside in the current state budget, is now open. To find out more on how to apply, click here.

Interested applicants can access application resources through PCCD’s Gun Violence webpage under the “Grants & Funding” tab . PCCD is utilizing a single online survey form (via SurveyMonkey) for the initial funding request application. An informational webinar will also be hosted on September 14, at 11 a.m. for interested applicants.

The window to apply is open now through Friday, October 15, 2021. Awards will be announced at the December 1, 2021 School Safety and Security Committee meeting, with projects slated to begin January 1, 2022.

Philadelphia grant winners include:

The 100 Black Men of Philadelphia Region — $225,000 to support the implementation of community outreach programs in Greater Philadelphia. Organization proposes using grant funding to enhance its existing portfolio of youth-focused programming, including providing weekly enriching mentoring programs in a new space to give young people a safe place to have fun and participate in a developmental mentoring program. The organization will also utilize funding to host weekly mentoring activities in Germantown, North Philly, West Philly, Southwest and South Philly, with a focus on engaging low-income black and brown families.

The Anti-Drug & Alcohol Crusaders, Inc. — $225,000, to support the implementation of a school-based program to provide evidence-based violence prevention education and alternative activities to youth and case management to families in West, South and Southwest Philadelphia.

The Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia (AVP) — $225,000 to provide trauma-informed approaches to support gun violence victims/survivors and their family, friends, and loved ones in Philadelphia’s neighborhoods hardest hit by gun violence. AVP’s Counseling Center, which currently has a waiting list of more than 200 people, would hire an additional full-time Outpatient Therapist trained in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), an evidence-based psychotherapy treatment, train its other four Outpatient Therapists in EMDR, and purchase EMDR equipment.

Blackwell Culture Alliance Inc. — $68,175.00 to expand its current programming and support efforts to connect, engage, and enhance relationships with youth and adults ages 8 to 34, especially people of color and people living in/near poverty. An estimated 100 participants will take part in weekly open mic “Music Against Gun Violence at the Soundboard. The organization plans to hold a weekly “The Community Table”, budgeting as part of the open mic “Music Against Gun Violence at the Soundboard.” The purpose of The Community Table is to hold a space for conversations about what is happening in the community; what is going on in the lives of the participants and identifying options, resources, and solutions.

Caring People Alliance — $220,826 to support 33 months of programming for teens and their families living in communities facing high reports of gun violence. This proposal will open the doors of the Teen Program in the R.W. Brown Boys & Girls Club for extended evening hours.

The Center for Families and Relationships — $225,000 to implement a program that will provide evidence-based trauma services and workshops to those impacted by gun violence in the 19124 and surrounding zip codes to help prevent intergenerational trauma. In addition, the group plans to offer trainings to community organizations in how to engage families, especially those who have experienced trauma.

Committed Community Mentors (CCM) $224,800 to support expansion of its Safe Space Initiative. The objective of the initiative is to provide a safe space, community wellness, business development, physical activities, transformative mentoring, restorative conferencing, and artistic experiences, within a Trauma-informed Care environment, for the North Central Philadelphia youth and families the organization serves.

The Community of Compassion CDC, Inc. — $225,000 to launch its “S.T.O.P.” Anti-Violence Program and utilize the Community of Care Violence Prevention Model, a faith-based, multi-agency approach to mapping and deploying community resources and responses, including faith-based intervention, education, counseling and law enforcement resources. Proposed activities include after-school programming, behavioral/mental health group facilitation, and culturally responsive mentoring.

The Sayre Health Center — $219,886 to support the implementation of a community center in Cobbs Creek. In partnership with the Restorative City Initiative and Life Outside the Streets, the Center will offer training for members of the West Philadelphia community in restorative justice circles. The Center will partner with Sayre High School to train staff and students in restorative justice circles. In addition, funding will enhance the Center’s existing business incubator program by providing support, funding, mentorship, and training to at least 30 entrepreneurs over the course of two years.

Frontline Dads Inc. — $225,000 to support and implement a program aimed to reduce the levels of violence in the targeted zip codes and increase the number young Black men engaging and connecting to prosocial development, employment, and entrepreneurial opportunities and supports. The funds will support several consultants, including a Program Coordinator, Case Manager and Outreach Worker, as well as equipment such as laptops.

EMIR Healing Center — $225,000 to expand its services to provide targeted support to young men who have been affected by homicide. EMIR Healing Center plans to hire a Program Coordinator specifically to address men and men’s issues related to homicide and domestic violence, particularly gun violence.

The Greater Philadelphia YMCA (GPY) — $223,520 to support the implementation of Gun Violence Prevention Initiatives at three YMCA branches in underserved areas of Philadelphia. Grant funding would support monthly two-hour sessions on Saturdays or Sundays featuring discussion of specific life-threatening situations, gaining life skills, and deliverables focused on creative expression. The goal is to create a cohort of 15-25 participants who can engage in a safe, supportive space and connect with community-based experts and resources.

Holy Ghost Revival Center at the Met, Inc. –$224,939 to enhance its Collective Support Group, which supports gun violence victims/survivors in North Central Philly and their family, friends, and loved ones, as well as an Express Urself U.C.R.C. Exceptional Program that promotes intellectual, social, and emotional growth and skill building among youth. Grant funding would support the purchase of additional response equipment, an expansion location with room to provide service to participants, and the provision of enhanced and tailored supports.

Institute for the Development of African American Youth — $225,000 for a new Philadelphia Gaming Initiative, a community-based collaborative between IDAAY, Action for Justice Collaborative, and New Journey CDC that incorporates competitive gaming/e-sport as a diversionary strategy coupled with supportive services (e.g., life/social skills development, psychoeducational counseling, restorative justice programming, community engagement, career exploration, STEAM, etc.) to improve outcomes for the target population.

THINK Instead operating under The Learning Station Academy CDC — $225,000 to support the implementation of “Where’s Daryl?”, an educational gun violence program targeting youth ages 13-17. Funds will support the training costs and materials for “Where’s Daryl?” curriculum, two Program Specialists, a Trauma-Informed Outreach Worker, six Peer Specialists and an administrative assistant.

Mighty Writers — $225,000 to support current and expanding writing workshops for students, both in-person and virtually. All workshops are aimed at improving literacy skills and increasing mindfulness so that our youth can make good decisions and achieve success. Funds will support the cost of four middle school and four high school workshop leaders, program supplies including Chromebooks, field trips, college campus trips, public transit passes, books, writing materials, snacks and associated expenses.

Mothers In Charge — $224,997 to expand its community focused violence prevention intervention education (PIE) program, which includes four key initiatives: Anger Management Program, Grief Support, Community Educational Outreach, and Operation LIPSTICK, a national program providing educational sessions for women to prevent straw purchasing of guns.

Muslims for Humanity CDC — $95,000 to support the implementation of a community outreach program “Game Chargers.”. Funds will support the training cost of the outreach workers, mentors and violence interrupters; cover the cost of several consultants ($5,000) travel and transportation costs.

NoMo Foundation –$224,045 to support the implementation of community outreach programs to reduce gun violence in Philadelphia. Funds will support the hiring and promotion of part-time to full-time case managers, equipment such as laptops and phones for community engagement and recruitment.

The P.S. 14 Foundation — $100,000 to support the implementation of the Diversion Influencer Initiative (DII) within the Francisville neighborhood of Philadelphia. Over 24 months, local youth ages 18-29 will be paired with local organizations in a workforce development program. Influencers will develop professional skills in areas of community-based work while creating social media content. Influencers will highlight gun violence alternatives to their peers and followers, while gaining an apprentice experience. Content creators will earn a $100 weekly stipend and host organizations will receive micro-grants per youth supervised.

Mural Arts Philadelphia — $160,000 to support the expansion of its current pilot program to provide support, training, and art-based skill-building for recently incarcerated women in the Philadelphia area. Funds will support teaching artists and mural arts program staff, equipment for use in workshops and in creation of artworks and supplies for workshops, trainings, and creation of artworks. The grant will also provide consultants to guide and run job-readiness and other skill-building trainings, travel costs and other support items such a work-ready wardrobe, hygiene assistance, childcare assistance, and other items to be determined by the needs of the participants.

Philadelphia Youth Basketball, Inc. (PYB) — $50,000 to implement a future cohort of “I Am Because We Are” program, which serves young men ages 15-18, most with histories of gun violence involvement. The grant will support the cost of PYB’s Coach-Mentors and specific members of the Corporate Staff team involved as well as other associated costs.

Rock to the Future — $87,000 to expand after school services in Kensington, Germantown, and Hunting Park to serve at least 50 additional teens. Funds will be used to provide additional conflict resolution and restorative practices training for all program team members, to hire two additional music instructors and one support team member, provide additional hours for existing Site Directors, Ready for the Future Instructors, and Music Instructors, and additional dedicated time for a Youth and Family Coordinator for community outreach and partnership building.

Somerset Academy Inc. — $224,724 to support a program engaging youth between the ages of 14 and 24 – especially young Black males – experiencing a disconnect from school and/or employment who are at risk of juvenile justice system involvement. Using the Breakdance model successful in reducing gang activity, the organization will create safe zones for young people, giving them spaces for self-expression, matching them with mentors, and will also provide supports focused on their academic, social, and emotional growth. Selection of participants will be modeled after the Youth Violence Reduction Partnership.

Temple University Hospital, Inc. –$196,130 to support the implementation of a hospital-based workforce development program for gun violence survivors residing in North Philadelphia. in partnership with the city’s workforce development hub (Philadelphia Works), Temple would launch a new “Healing Through Work” program targeting individuals between the ages of 18 and 30 who have been treated for gunshot injuries and who reside in North Philly. The program would provide timely and relevant career resources by hiring a full-time Workforce Development Specialist/Mentor (ideally an individual with lived experience who has experience finding employment for individuals with criminal histories and limited work histories) who would enroll participants in the program, increasing employability, linking them to job resources, and providing ongoing mentorship.

The School District of Philadelphia (SDP) — $225,000 to implement community-designed strategies to increase availability of safe routes and transportation options for students, positively engage with students and the community, and deter violence and criminal activity by hiring Safe Passage staff. Proposed initiative will take place in four targeted schools: Lincoln High School, Roxborough High School, Motivation High School, and Sayre High School. Funds will support SDP personnel for grant program management, monitoring and fiscal support and their benefits, training costs, supplies and operating expenses along with Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network, who will supply outreach workers and school corridor monitors.

YOACAP — $82,500 to expand a portfolio of gun violence prevention efforts, which center on youth workforce development, by conducting outreach through trusted messengers to connect young people and adults to violence prevention resources and programs. In the proposed project, YOACAP, a program partner of the Urban Affairs Coalition, is seeking funding to train barbers to talk with customers about violence in their neighborhoods and gather information about potential rivalries or hotspots. YOACAP will partner with other organizations that have intensive programs for at-risk youth and adults and refer individuals to those programs. Barbers will also share resources and information with customers about workforce development programs, access to benefits, health resources, internet access, and more.

The Youth Art & Self-empowerment Project (YASP) — $225,000 to build the leadership of currently and formerly incarcerated youth to take control of their futures. YASP supports young people to turn their lives around — preempting them from returning to gun violence or picking up a gun to begin with. The program provides intensive mentorship and support to youth being held on gun charges inside Philadelphia adult jails; for youth and families navigating their cases; for those reentering; and with Healing Futures, in a post-warrant, pre-charge capacity.

Youth Empowerment for Advancement Hangout (YEAH) — $225,000 to support the rapid growth and implementation of violence prevention and intervention programming in West and Southwest Philadelphia. Funds will support the training and hiring cost of advocates, case managers, and therapists; cover the cost of employee benefits; supplies and operating; consultants; equipment; and travel.