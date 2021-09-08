Submit Release
Governor Carney Formally Extends Public Health Emergency

WILMINGTON, Del. –  Governor John Carney on Wednesday formally extended the Public Health Emergency order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs, and issued the following statement:

“Getting all Delaware students back in the classroom for in person learning has been, and remains, our top priority,” said Governor Carney. “Delawareans who are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine should get the shot to reduce spread of COVID-19 in our communities and keep our children in their classrooms learning. These vaccines are extremely safe and effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization, even against variants. Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to find a free vaccine provider in your community.”

Under Delaware law, Public Health Emergency declarations must be renewed every 30 days.

Click here for Governor Carney’s Public Health Emergency extension.

Visit de.gov/getmyvaccine to learn where to get your COVID-19 vaccine.

Visit de.gov/gettested to learn more about COVID-19 testing.

Delawareans over the age of 18 are encouraged to download COVID Alert DE, Delaware’s free COVID exposure notification app. Download on the App Store or Google Play.

