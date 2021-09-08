Wearable Robots And Exoskeletons Market Value to Grow at a CAGR of 41.2% by 2027 | Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Wearable Robots And Exoskeletons Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyINDIA, September 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Wearable Robots And Exoskeletons Market is accounted for $254.00 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $4,013.44 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for robots and machines for effective rehabilitation therapy and rapid technological advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics are propelling the market growth. However, the high cost of the equipment is hampering the growth of the market.
Based on the end-user, the military & defense segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to need for increasing the safety and efficiency of the soldiers and necessity of an exoskeleton which are comfortable to wear for many hours and is still highly effective and flexible. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to encouraging companies to invest in these products for the elder population in the region and increasing investments in military exoskeletons.
Some of the key players profiled in the Wearable Robots And Exoskeletons Market include Technaid. S.L., Skelex, Sarcos Corporation, ReWalk Robotics Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hocoma AG (DIH International Ltd.), Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Cyberdyne Inc., and ATOUN Inc.
Wearable Robots And Exoskeletons market report provides detailed insights into the key factors required to demonstrate the market's growth. This report gave an insight into prominent growth drivers, restraint factors, challenges, opportunity analysis, trends, and several other essential factors, including geographical outlook, current, and future competitive landscapes, and market vendors. Moreover, this report provides a detailed analysis of market sizes, segments, and determinants for the dominant categories in the market.
The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Wearable Robots And Exoskeletons Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2025 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2028 based on revenue.
