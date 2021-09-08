Sen. Costa Announces $2.6 Million in Community Crime Prevention Programs

HARRISBURG – September 8, 2021 – Sen. Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) announced today that over $2,615,616 million in grant funding has been awarded to area programs to address gun violence, opioid use, and community crime prevention programs.

“I am pleased that numerous organizations in Allegheny County have received much needed funding to address issues of crime, drug use, and violence within their communities. We must empower folks on the ground to address these issues among their peers and in their own communities to prevent future generations of engaging in the same harmful patterns,” Costa said.

The grant funding is awarded through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

The following organizations have been awarded funding through PCCD programs:

Brothers and Sisters Emerging – Community Programs – $150,000 Awarded through the JJDPC State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program Funds

Three Rivers Youth Inc. – LifeSkills Training Planning Project – $100,000 Awarded through the JJDPC Federal State Opioid Response (SOR) Funds

Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer – Allegheny County Jail MAT Methadone Program – $150,000 Awarded through the CJAC Opioid Response Funds

Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer – Latent Prints Continuous Improvement Project– $9,853 Awarded through the CJAC Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Funds

Allegheny County Office of the Medical Examiner – Firearms Examination Initiative – $224,945 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program

Allegheny Intermediate Unit – School- based and Community Outreach Program – $225,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program

Center for Victims – Family and Community Support Team Funding – $225,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program

Community Empowerment Association, Inc. – Gun Violence Prevention and Community-based Outreach Efforts – $225,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program

Greater Valley Community Services – Violence Prevention in Braddock and Surrounding Areas – $200,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program

Healthy Village Learning Institute – Proactive Prevention and Intervention Processes through the P.O.W.E.R. (Positive Outcomes With Excuses Removed) Prevention Program – $211,680 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program

South Pittsburgh Coalition for Peace – Peacemakers Street Outreach Intervention Initiative – $220,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program

The Center that CARES – Enhancing the REACH Initiative Prevention Program – $220,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program

Voices Against Violence – Programing for Street Mediation, Conflict Resolution, and Restorative Justice Practices – $177,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program

Legacy Arts Project – Drums Not Guns Youth Art Apprenticeship Program – $205,750 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program

Allegheny County Chief Executive Officer – Decreasing Gun Violence through the CURE Model – $71,388 Awarded through the CJAC Gun Violence Reduction Funds

More information about PCCD and their grant funding can be found at pccd.pa.gov .

###