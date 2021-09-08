Submit Release
Sen. Costa Announces $2.6 Million in Community Crime Prevention Programs

HARRISBURG – September 8, 2021 – Sen. Jay Costa (D-Allegheny) announced today that over $2,615,616 million in grant funding has been awarded to area programs to address gun violence, opioid use, and community crime prevention programs.

“I am pleased that numerous organizations in Allegheny County have received much needed funding to address issues of crime, drug use, and violence within their communities. We must empower folks on the ground to address these issues among their peers and in their own communities to prevent future generations of engaging in the same harmful patterns,” Costa said.

The grant funding is awarded through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

The following organizations have been awarded funding through PCCD programs:

  • Brothers and Sisters EmergingCommunity Programs – $150,000 Awarded through the JJDPC State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program Funds
  • Three Rivers Youth Inc.LifeSkills Training Planning Project – $100,000 Awarded through the JJDPC Federal State Opioid Response (SOR) Funds
  • Allegheny County Chief Executive OfficerAllegheny County Jail MAT Methadone Program – $150,000 Awarded through the CJAC Opioid Response Funds
  • Allegheny County Chief Executive OfficerLatent Prints Continuous Improvement Project– $9,853 Awarded through the CJAC Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Funds
  • Allegheny County Office of the Medical ExaminerFirearms Examination Initiative – $224,945 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
  • Allegheny Intermediate UnitSchool- based and Community Outreach Program – $225,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
  • Center for VictimsFamily and Community Support Team Funding – $225,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
  • Community Empowerment Association, Inc. – Gun Violence Prevention and Community-based Outreach Efforts – $225,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
  • Greater Valley Community ServicesViolence Prevention in Braddock and Surrounding Areas – $200,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
  • Healthy Village Learning InstituteProactive Prevention and Intervention Processes through the P.O.W.E.R. (Positive Outcomes With Excuses Removed) Prevention Program – $211,680 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
  • South Pittsburgh Coalition for PeacePeacemakers Street Outreach Intervention Initiative – $220,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
  • The Center that CARESEnhancing the REACH Initiative Prevention Program – $220,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
  • Voices Against ViolencePrograming for Street Mediation, Conflict Resolution, and Restorative Justice Practices – $177,000 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
  • Legacy Arts ProjectDrums Not Guns Youth Art Apprenticeship Program – $205,750 Awarded through the Gun Violence Reduction Grant Program
  • Allegheny County Chief Executive OfficerDecreasing Gun Violence through the CURE Model – $71, 388 Awarded through the CJAC Gun Violence Reduction Funds

More information about PCCD and their grant funding can be found at pccd.pa.gov.

