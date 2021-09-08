Submit Release
Latest News: Library Announces Winners of 2021 Literacy Awards

Three organizations working to expand literacy and promote reading will be awarded the 2021 Library of Congress Literacy Awards, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden announced today. Top prizes are being awarded to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, the Parents as Teachers National Center and the Luminos Fund.

