Muller, Inc. Announces the Launch of New Brand Identity
Muller, Inc.'s new brand identity represents the evolution of the company, its services, and its plans for future growth.
Our company, service offerings, and industry have transformed considerably since our founding in 2007.”FALLS CHURCH, VA, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Muller Erosion and Site Services, Inc. ("Muller"), a leading civil construction services firm, unveiled a new brand identity—including a new company name, logo, tagline, and website—as part of a comprehensive rebranding initiative. The firm will be known as Muller, Inc. effective immediately. The new brand identity reflects both the evolution of the company and its services as well as its aggressive growth plans moving forward.
— David Muller
"The decision to undergo a rebrand was a natural one for us," said David Muller, Founder and President of Muller, Inc. "Our company, service offerings, and industry have transformed considerably since our founding in 2007. Our new brand identity aims to underscore the breadth of services we now offer and our strategic vision for the future of our company."
The new brand identity, developed by Muller's in-house marketing team, brings excitement with simplified forms and vibrant colors while building on the recognition of iconic elements of the existing brand. Already known throughout the industry as Muller, the new name makes it official. The addition of an alliterative tagline (Specialized. Sustainable. Site Services.) better represents the core capabilities of Muller and its commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology to deliver superior results for its clients. The new look and feel are designed to work seamlessly across Muller's digital and physical channels.
The revamped website, www.mullerec.com, showcases a clean and engaging design, easy-to-use navigation, and optimized user experience. Access to essential information about services, projects, and career opportunities is intuitive and quick. The website is also accessible in two languages–English and Spanish–to better connect with the diverse workforce that makes up the civil construction industry.
"This is an exciting change for our company and our clients," said Sean Philbrick, Co-owner and Vice President. "While our name and identity have changed, our commitment to our clients has not. Right now, there is incredible potential to grow and enhance these relationships. Our new branding positions us for those opportunities."
For more information, please visit www.mullerec.com.
About Muller, Inc.
At Muller, Inc., we combine our extensive knowledge and work ethic with specialized technologies to produce sustainable results for our clients and the communities we work and live in. Based in Northern Virginia, our unique technology and systems-driven approach has led us to become a leading provider of civil construction services throughout Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Our core services include Erosion and Sediment Control, Hydro Excavation, Utilities Installation, Green Infrastructure, Site Work Packages, Pipe Inspection and Repair, Bond Release, and Stormwater Maintenance. To learn more, visit www.mullerec.com.
