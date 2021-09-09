Norwegian Energy Company Designs the Workspace of Tomorrow Through Sensor Technology
Disruptive Technologies and Noova helped a leading Norwegian energy company completely revamp its office space based on real data from tiny wireless sensors.
By integrating data from the DT sensors into our applications we can combine various data and do unique analyses and presentations.”OSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disruptive Technologies (DT), the creator of the world’s smallest wireless sensors, played a central part in helping one of Norway’s leading energy companies set the benchmark in their industry when it comes to how they use technology in their daily operations. DT and certified partner Noova teamed up to deploy the sensors all through the company’s offices as part of the company’s mission to create the ‘workspace of the future’ for its employees.
As an industry leader in leveraging advancements in technology to make the oil and gas industry safer and more sustainable, the company wanted to bring the same drive into its offices. Step one in that mission was leveraging the DT/Noova sensor solution to get deeper insights into current utilization trends within their office space.
The key to this solution was the digital office map that was created by installing a DT temperature sensor under each desk to relay real-time information that shows which desks are in use and which are vacant; in conference room chairs, providing a detailed picture of the usage needs for these spaces in future offices; and gathering comprehensive data from 230 desks and more than 20 conference rooms in two offices and one operations center.
These insights led to an improved user experience by transitioning to an office design with flexible workspaces rather than personal desks. This meant personal spaces were replaced with flexible spaces with standard equipment.
Real-time, accurate information about how space is currently being used would then be the basis to design the building blocks for a more efficient, sustainable, and employee-friendly workspace. These building blocks consisted of:
*the creation of more social zones
*allowing management and employees to have a real-time overview of which desks and rooms were occupied
optimizing cleaning efforts to align with occupancy
This sensor installation is only the starting point in creating the workspace of the future. The full scope of the project will include additional insights into our client’s climate footprint, home office vs. office space usage, and employee travel time.
"The partnership with DT has opened business opportunities that give great value to our customers in the form of insights that are enabling them to take actions and decisions based on facts, not their gut feeling. By integrating data from the DT sensors into our applications we can combine various data and do unique analyses and presentations. Thanks to ‘zero’ installation time and no maintenance, the implementation of the sensors is painless." Eyvind Kjensli - Sales Director, Noova
About Disruptive Technologies: Founded in 2013, Disruptive Technologies is the developer of the world’s smallest wireless sensors. Their sensing solutions simplify data collection and enable digital retrofitting and remote monitoring of all buildings and equipment. Disruptive Technologies provides more efficient and sustainable operations in minutes.
About Noova:
Noova is a leading energy company with a strong focus on reducing the total energy costs for their customers. They combine the vast knowledge they have gained in the energy sector with advanced technology, to strengthen their value proposals even further. By actively collecting, analyzing and presenting the data to our customers, Noova creates improved insights as a basis for changing behavior and to take great, profitable and sustainable business decisions.
