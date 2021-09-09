Corin appoints Jacob Paul as Chief Executive Officer

Corin: Connected Orthopedic Insight Jacob Paul joins Corin as CEO

Corin Group announces new leader to spearhead growth in digital orthopaedic technology.

CIRENCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin Group, a global technology orthopaedic company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jacob Paul as Chief Executive Officer.

Jacob brings unparalleled strategic and operational experience to Corin from a successful career at Medtronic, where he has most recently served as Senior Vice-President, President of Cranial and Spinal Technologies. Having led the transformation of Medtronic’s spine business through the combination of implantable devices with enabling technologies such as robotics, navigation, imaging, and AI driven surgical planning, Jacob is well placed to lead Corin through the next phase of their mission to enhance patient activity and wellbeing with their own proven implants and connected technologies.

David Floyd, Corin interim CEO and non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “I am very pleased and proud to welcome Jacob to Corin. His appointment will be pivotal in driving the innovation and expansion of our successful orthopaedic business into the rapidly evolving and growing market for connected, digital healthcare.”

Commenting on his appointment as CEO, Jacob Paul remarked “I am really excited to be joining Corin, which has developed some truly innovative technologies and data analytics tools to help surgeons and hospitals improve outcomes for patients. We have a great opportunity to bring these developments to more surgeons and hospitals, improving patients’ return to quality of life around the world.”

Alexandre Margoline, Partner at Permira, added: “We are delighted to welcome Jacob to Corin. He brings a wealth of experience which will be extremely useful to Corin over the coming years as the company continues to expand its global presence and offering.”

Jacob will be based at Corin’s facility in Tampa, Florida.

For more information and latest updates, visit www.coringroup.com

About Corin

Headquartered in Cirencester, UK, Corin is a fast-growing international orthopaedic company with a vision to revolutionize orthopaedics by gaining, understanding and sharing insight at every stage of the arthroplasty experience.

The unique combination of advanced technologies, shared knowledge and clinically proven implants is intended to deliver better outcomes and maximize healthcare value for patients, surgeons and healthcare providers.