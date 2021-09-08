Injured Hiker Carried Down Mt. Madison

CONTACT: Sergeant Glen Lucas 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 September 8, 2021

Low and Burbank’s Grant, NH – A New Hampshire woman suffered a leg injury after slipping and falling while descending Mt. Madison.

Jeannine Ouellette, 41, of Bennington, New Hampshire, was coming down Valley Way Trail, after summiting Mt. Adams and Mt. Madison, and slipped on a wet log. Rescuers received the call around 3:30 p.m. She said that she heard a snap and could not put any weight on her leg after the incident.

Volunteers from the Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue Team, Appalachian Mountain Club, and Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the call and hiked up to carry Ouellete down.

Ouellette was an experienced hiker in the White Mountains and continued to tell rescuers how sorry she was for having to call for help. Ouellette did possess a NHFG Hike Safe card previous to the call for help. Ouellette arrived at the staging area at approximately 11:00 p.m. and was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital by Gorham Ambulance for treatment of her injury.

Two Ill-Prepared Hikers While dealing with the above carryout, Conservation Officers, Randolph Mountain Club (RMC), and Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC) coordinated a second search and rescue effort for two unidentified males who were off trail with poor cell service. They were not identified due to poor service and the necessity of obtaining pertinent information at the time of the call through 911.

It was reported that they were cold, wet, and did not have headlamps. 911 coordinates placed the ill-prepared hikers off trail near the Great Gully Trail, in Kings Ravine off of Mt. Adams. At the time of this press release RMC and AMC volunteers were hiking down into Kings Ravine attempting to find the hikers and bring them back to the summit so that they could make their way to Madison Spring Hut for the night, with headlamps that were provided by RMC and AMC.