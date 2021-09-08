Deadline for entries for third “MO VIP” drawing is Wednesday

For Immediate Release: September 7, 2021

Media Contact: Lisa Cox, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa.Cox@health.mo.gov

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — To date, nearly 600,000 vaccinated Missourians have entered the MO VIP, Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, for a shot at $10,000. Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of the statewide program on July 21. Winners of the program’s second drawing have been working through confirmatory steps and will be announced publicly on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The third of five drawings will take place Friday, with the deadline for new entries being Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 11:59 p.m. Those who have already entered should not enter again. Unless randomly selected as a winner in one of the first two drawings, they will remain eligible for all future drawings.

“Getting vaccinated is the most important step we can take to protect ourselves from COVID,” said Donald Kauerauf, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “Vaccinations are safe and effective. The choice for you and your children aged 12 and older to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is a personal one – but it’s so powerful for so many reasons. Choosing to get vaccinated not only protects you and your family but also contributes to the efforts of many to make Missouri a safer place to live, go to school and interact with others.”

More than 550,000 doses have been administered by state-enrolled providers since the day after the launch of MO VIP. With state and federal vaccination data combined, more than 62% of the eligible population have initiated vaccination.

Anyone who has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline can enter for the drawings at MOStopsCovid.com/win. Each of the five drawings will generate 180 winners, for a total of 900 winners overall. A cash prize of $10,000 will be awarded to 800 adults (18 and up), and 100 adolescents, aged 12 to 17, will win an education savings account through the Missouri State Treasurer’s MOST 529 program in the amount of $10,000.

The MO VIP incentivizes vaccination for those now choosing vaccination and also provides an opportunity for rewards for the more than 3 million Missourians who have already made the decision to be protected through vaccination. Entries will be divided into three categories: adults who received their first dose before July 21, adults who received their first dose on or after July 21, and adolescents (12-17) who have received at least their first dose of vaccine at any time. A breakdown of entries by category will be available near the drawing dates.

Those without the ability to enter the sweepstakes online can get assistance by calling the COVID-19 hotline Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at 877-435-8411.

Get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines and find a vaccine near you at MOStopsCovid.com.

