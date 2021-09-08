Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 9, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

September 8, 2021                                                                

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Allen

Jackson Township Park District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashland

City of Ashland

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Ashtabula

Village of Orwell

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown

Eastern Local School District

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019

 

REISSUED

 

 

 

Butler

City of Hamilton

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Liberty Community Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

West Chester Township Joint Economic Development District-1

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Champaign

Champaign County District Board of Health

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clermont

Batavia Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Defiance

Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Delaware

Northstar New Community Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Meals on Wheels - Older Adult Alternatives of Fairfield County

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Prairie-Obetz Joint Economic Development Zone

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Village of Jamestown

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Guernsey

Village of Byesville

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Hamilton

Anderson Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Forest Park

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of the Village of Indian Hill

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Colerain Township

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hancock

Blanchard River Enhancement Project

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Village of Jenera

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Henry

City of Napoleon

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lawrence

Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Symmes Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Licking County

 C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lucas

Lucas Soil and Water Conservation District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Madison

Madison County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Meigs

Meigs County Agricultural Society

 

12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020

 

 

 

Miami

Miami County Family and Children First Council

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pickaway

Pickaway County Metropolitan Housing Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland

City of Mansfield

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Richland County Transit Board

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Scioto

City of Portsmouth

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca

AVR Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

AVR Joint Ambulance District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Seneca County District Board of Health

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

City of Twinsburg

  IPA C

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Bristol Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

City of Niles

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Liberty Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Union

Jerome Village Community Development Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Union County Land Reutilization Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Liberty Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Williams

Williams County District Board of Health

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Village of Jerry City

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Webster Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood County Port Authority

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

