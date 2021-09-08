Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 9, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Allen
Jackson Township Park District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Ashland
City of Ashland
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Ashtabula
Village of Orwell
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Brown
Eastern Local School District
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019
REISSUED
Butler
City of Hamilton
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Liberty Community Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
West Chester Township Joint Economic Development District-1
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Champaign
Champaign County District Board of Health
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clermont
Batavia Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Defiance
Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Delaware
Northstar New Community Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Meals on Wheels - Older Adult Alternatives of Fairfield County
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Prairie-Obetz Joint Economic Development Zone
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Greene
Village of Jamestown
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Guernsey
Village of Byesville
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Hamilton
Anderson Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of Forest Park
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
City of the Village of Indian Hill
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Colerain Township
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Hancock
Blanchard River Enhancement Project
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Village of Jenera
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Henry
City of Napoleon
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lawrence
Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Symmes Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
Licking County
C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Lucas
Lucas Soil and Water Conservation District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Madison
Madison County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Union Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Meigs
Meigs County Agricultural Society
12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020
Miami
Miami County Family and Children First Council
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Muskingum
Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Pickaway
Pickaway County Metropolitan Housing Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Richland
City of Mansfield
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Richland County Transit Board
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Scioto
City of Portsmouth
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca
AVR Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
AVR Joint Ambulance District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Seneca County District Board of Health
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
City of Twinsburg
IPA C
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Bristol Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
City of Niles
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Liberty Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Union
Jerome Village Community Development Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Union County Land Reutilization Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Van Wert
Liberty Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Williams
Williams County District Board of Health
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Village of Jerry City
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Webster Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood County Port Authority
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
