Audit Advisory for Thursday, September 9, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Allen Jackson Township Park District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Ashland City of Ashland IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Ashtabula Village of Orwell IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Eastern Local School District 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2019 REISSUED Butler City of Hamilton IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Liberty Community Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 West Chester Township Joint Economic Development District-1 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Champaign Champaign County District Board of Health IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clermont Batavia Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Defiance Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Delaware Northstar New Community Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Meals on Wheels - Older Adult Alternatives of Fairfield County IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Prairie-Obetz Joint Economic Development Zone IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Greene Village of Jamestown 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Guernsey Village of Byesville IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Hamilton Anderson Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of Forest Park IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 City of the Village of Indian Hill IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Colerain Township 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Hancock Blanchard River Enhancement Project 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Village of Jenera IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Henry City of Napoleon IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lawrence Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Symmes Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Licking County C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Lucas Lucas Soil and Water Conservation District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Madison Madison County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Union Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Meigs Meigs County Agricultural Society 12/01/2018 TO 11/30/2020 Miami Miami County Family and Children First Council IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Muskingum Zanesville Metropolitan Housing Authority 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Pickaway Pickaway County Metropolitan Housing Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Richland City of Mansfield IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Richland County Transit Board IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Scioto City of Portsmouth IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca AVR Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 AVR Joint Ambulance District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Seneca County District Board of Health 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Summit City of Twinsburg IPA C 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Bristol Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 City of Niles IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Liberty Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Union Jerome Village Community Development Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Union County Land Reutilization Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Van Wert Liberty Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Williams Williams County District Board of Health 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Village of Jerry City 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Webster Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood County Port Authority IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

