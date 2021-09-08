Extra 3SquaresVT Food Benefits in September & October

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that many 3SquaresVT households will continue to receive a higher benefit in September and October. This extra help is part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Bill. It will not permanently change a household’s monthly benefit. It is a temporary increase to help during the health crisis.

Households already receiving the maximum 3SquaresVT benefit, or a zero benefit, will not receive an additional benefit. Everyone else will receive additional benefits that bring them to the maximum benefit for their household size.

Maximum Allotments :

1 person = $234

2 people = $430

3 people = $616

4 people = $782

5 people = $929

6 people = $1,114

7 people = $1,232

Each additional person = +$176

3SquaresVT households don’t need to do anything to receive this increased benefit. If eligible, they’ll automatically receive it the same way they receive their benefits now: on an EBT card, through direct deposit, or by check.

If Eligible: Benefit Will Be Available:

In August 2021 On 9/16 by EBT, 9/19 by direct deposit, or when check arrives In September 2021 On 10/15 by EBT, 10/19 by direct deposit, or when check arrives

Learn more about 3SquaresVT at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/3SquaresVT.